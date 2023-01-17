Houston Texans' Derek Stingley Jr. Will Now Pull Up to the Games in a Dark Lambo Urus

Derek Stingley Jr. has just treated himself to a brand-new car, a black Lamborghini Urus, which will be perfect for turning heads when he arrives at the Houston Texans games.
Derek Stingley Jr. may be just 21 years old, but he knows what he wants. He was picked third overall by the Houston Texans in the 2022 NFL Draft after playing college football at Louisiana State University (LSU). And besides his professional career in the NFL, he also knows what he wants to do with the money he gets, because early this year, he treated himself to an expensive, brand-new car.
The NFL star will now be pulling up to Houston Texans’ games in quite an SUV, as he just purchased a Lamborghini Urus. For the project, the athlete contacted Champion Motoring, which is a top-choice dealership for celebrities, athletes, and other profile names when it comes to picking up exotic cars.
The one he chose is a 2022 Lamborghini Urus “one-of-one," according to the dealership located in San Diego, California. It comes with a black exterior and a yellow splash of color on the brake calipers. There are diamond stitching and black piano wood on board, with a Nero Ade and Blanco Polar combination and red seat belts. The car also keeps the stock Diamond Finished 23-inch Taigete wheels.
The Urus had been officially posted for sale on December 14, and it took a month before Champion Motoring edited the caption to reveal that Stingley Jr. is the new owner.
The Maranello brand introduced the Urus in 2018 after it was first unveiled as a concept in 2012. When it hit the market, the Urus quickly became the company's best-selling model, mainly because it was the only current SUV in the lineup, but also because it was the fastest SUV at the time.
Its power draws from a 4.0-liter V8 engine. The unit sends out 641 horsepower (650 ps) and 627 lb-ft (850 Nm) of torque to all four wheels via an eight-speed automatic gearbox.
As mentioned, when introduced, the Urus was the fastest SUV on the market. While it no longer sits in the first spot, it is among the fastest out there, because, as you press the gas pedal to the floor, the super-SUV only needs 3.6 seconds to reach 62 mph (100 kph) from a standstill, on its way to a top speed of 190 mph (306 kph). All of that comes with a price of around $230,000 before options and taxes.
But, with a net worth of $1.5 million and a salary of $705,000, Derek Stingley Jr. didn't have an issue splashing on the Urus. And, since it's a very popular choice among celebrities, he will make an impression every time he gets behind the wheel of his brand-new Lambo.
