2023 Radical SR10 XXR Brings More Track-Day Fun With Improved Aero

Having dropped the veils off the new SR3 XXR racer right before the Winter Holidays, Radical has now introduced an updated version of the SR10. Featuring more advanced aerodynamics, it too adds the XXR suffix to its name.
According to the UK-based company, the 2023 Radical SR10 XXR has new front louvres that improve the car’s aerodynamics at high speeds, reduce understeer, and enhance cooling. Inspired by LMP racers, and also fitted to the SR3 XXR, the central fin is another novelty of the model. The high-intensity daytime running lights are standard, and so are the new lightweight alloys. Customers who want even more weight reduction can order the new carbon splitter and diffuser package as an optional extra.
“As well as some impressive styling updates to the bodywork, the addition of the central fin and front louvres have proven to increase the SR10 XXR’s usability even more, allowing drivers to extract even more of the car’s mind-blowing potential,” commented CEO Joe Anwyll. “Not only is this a very exciting announcement for all potential new Radical Motorsport owners, but also to our loyal client base, as we thought it was only right that we make these fantastic updates available for them too.”
But what does the company’s head honcho mean by that statement? Well, it’s actually easy, as some of the upgrades of the 2023 SR10 XXR can be retrofitted to the current model. The bundle will be part of the new XXR Evolution Pack, and it will include the aerodynamic bits and bobs at the front, as well as the optimized cooling, and the new wheel design. At the same time, owners of the current SR10 can also order the carbon fiber bodywork as an option, thus further enhancing the driving feel of their rides.
Powering the SR10 XXR is the same Ford EcoBoost 2.3-liter four-cylinder engine, retuned in-house and fitted with bespoke turbocharger and management package, and hooked up to a Hewland GT3-derived six-speed gearbox. The result is 425 horsepower (431 ps/317 kW) and 380 pound-feet (515 Nm) of torque available via the right pedal, a quick look on the company’s official website reveals. This means that the output and thrust are identical to the normal SR10, which needs roughly 2.5 seconds to hit the 60 mph (97 kph) mark from a standstill, before running out of breath at 180 mph (290 kph).
According to Radical, the new SR10 XXR is already available to order through their global dealer network, which comprises 30 showrooms in more than 20 countries, without actually revealing the starting price of the model. Still, anyone interested in ordering it, or the XXR Evolution Pack, should find out the details upon reaching out to them. Production of the SR10 XXR will kick off this spring.
