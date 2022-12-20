Biofuel-Ready Radical SR3 XXR Debuts With Upgraded Formula for Quicker Racing

More on this:

1 Racing Engineer Is Living Childhood Dream, You Can Do It Too

2 Radical SR3 XX and SR10 Track Cars Gain Halo Cockpit Protection Systems, Other Upgrades

3 Radical Rapture Debuts at Goodwood as Road-Legal Monster With Focus RS Engine

4 440 HP Radical SR8 RSX Redlines at a Whopping 10,500 RPM

5 Parking a Radical RXC Road-Legal Track Car Is as Ridiculous as It Sounds