Biofuel-Ready Radical SR3 XXR Debuts With Upgraded Formula for Quicker Racing

Radical has upgraded the SR3 racer for the 2023 model year, giving it the ‘R’ letter next to the ‘XX’ suffix. The UK-based firm claims that their improved model brings “new power and precision to enable drivers to lap faster, harder, and for longer.”
Unveiled today, December 20, the 2023 Radical SR3 XXR builds on the SR3’s formula, with focus on improved performance and durability. A revised version of the 1.5-liter engine is what supplies the power, pumping out 232 hp (235 ps / 173 kW), and contributing to a power-to-weight ratio of 350+ hp (355 ps / 261 kW) per ton (2,205 lbs).
Notable improvements, according to Radical, are the new scavenge pump design that better manages the flow of the oiling system. The new fuel composition sensor allows it to run on E85, and there are durability updates too, and external gear position sensors for the gearbox. Reworked transmission and power unit calibration, and weight adjustments thanks to the new connecting rods, crankshaft pins, and ignition system further contribute to the enhanced nature of the new SR3 XXR.
Another novelty represents the racer’s ability to run on biofuel, which also makes it the first vehicle made by Radical capable of doing so. A new pit limiter now equips it as part of the standard equipment, thus eliminating the chance of penalty for speeding through the pit lane. This upgrade came directly from customer feedback, and is joined by the central tail that features an LMP-inspired design, and is said to improve the aerodynamics during corner entry, and mid-corner stability.
New wheels, with a lightweight design and different pattern, as well as the high-intensity DRLs are other highlights of the SR3 XXR, which also features carbon fiber splitter and rear diffuser. Mind you, the latter two will be offered as options, and they will probably become a must-have for most customers considering that they enhance the aerodynamics. Upgraded brakes allow the car to stop faster, improving the pedal feel too, and for these, Radical teamed up with AP Racing.
“The new car has been developed with valuable contributions from our dealer partners, as well as current and past customers,” commented Radical CEO, Joe Anwyll. “For example, it is through listening to their experiences that we gathered they wanted a pit limiter to stop accidental speeding through the pit lane, as well as the new cooling setup that significantly reduces warm-up time. These factors are just examples of how we continue to enhance the enjoyment of the SR3, arguably the most loved racing car in the world.”
Radical is currently accepting orders for the 2023 SR3 XXR through its official dealer network comprising 33 dealers in 21 countries. Production of the new racer will kick off in February, and the first deliveries will commence that same month.
