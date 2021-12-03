Radical SR3 XX and SR10 Track Cars Gain Halo Cockpit Protection Systems, Other Upgrades

According to Radical Sportscars, when the curtain comes down on 2021, it will have been their most successful year ever. In order to not take their foot off the gas (pun intended), the company has re-engineered its track cars, the SR10 and SR3 XX, which now feature optional Halo cockpit protection systems, plus other safety and driver-focused upgrades.
First, the new lightweight cast uprights, providing greater durability and a longer service life. The suspension has also been upgraded, with new camber shims to speed up geometry set-up changes.
The Halo is, of course, well known in the world of open-wheeled motorsport. Radical’s take on this safety structure looks quite different than the aerodynamically shaped units found on Formula 1 and Formula E cars. Other cockpit changes include the raised steering column (for better ergonomics and visibility), an optional power steering upgrade and a larger driver’s seat for the center drive configuration.
In terms of flat-out performance, the Radical engineering team has enhanced engine and stopping power on the SR10 in particular, which now comes with a larger brake kit. Meanwhile, both the SR10 and the SR3 XX get a new optional secondary digital display, to complement the digital screen on the steering wheel.
As for the Ford EcoBoost 2.3-liter turbocharged unit in the SR10, it’s got a gear-limited top speed of 180 mph (290 kph) and will rocket you to 60 mph (97 kph) in just 2.4 seconds.
“The halo is one of the biggest developments in Radical’s history, and we have taken inspiration from the technology in motorsport which we’ve seen work so effectively on many occasions and appropriated it to SR3 XX and SR10. We have been delighted with the incredibly strong demand since launching SR3 XX and SR10, and expect the 2022 updates to maintain the strong order bank,” said Radical Sportscars marketing exec, Dan Redpath.
You can already order the new 2022 SR3 XX and SR10 models, with first deliveries scheduled to take place in Q1 of 2022.
The Halo is, of course, well known in the world of open-wheeled motorsport. Radical’s take on this safety structure looks quite different than the aerodynamically shaped units found on Formula 1 and Formula E cars. Other cockpit changes include the raised steering column (for better ergonomics and visibility), an optional power steering upgrade and a larger driver’s seat for the center drive configuration.
In terms of flat-out performance, the Radical engineering team has enhanced engine and stopping power on the SR10 in particular, which now comes with a larger brake kit. Meanwhile, both the SR10 and the SR3 XX get a new optional secondary digital display, to complement the digital screen on the steering wheel.
As for the Ford EcoBoost 2.3-liter turbocharged unit in the SR10, it’s got a gear-limited top speed of 180 mph (290 kph) and will rocket you to 60 mph (97 kph) in just 2.4 seconds.
“The halo is one of the biggest developments in Radical’s history, and we have taken inspiration from the technology in motorsport which we’ve seen work so effectively on many occasions and appropriated it to SR3 XX and SR10. We have been delighted with the incredibly strong demand since launching SR3 XX and SR10, and expect the 2022 updates to maintain the strong order bank,” said Radical Sportscars marketing exec, Dan Redpath.
You can already order the new 2022 SR3 XX and SR10 models, with first deliveries scheduled to take place in Q1 of 2022.