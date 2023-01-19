Skoda Enyaq Coupe iV vRS Launched in the UK As the Brand's New Sporty Electric Crossover

Skoda has started accepting orders for the Enyaq Coupe iV vRS (RS in the rest of Europe) in the United Kingdom, announcing the starting price, which isn’t exactly appealing for an electric compact crossover, even one with sporty credentials.
In order to get a Skoda Enyaq Coupe iV vRS of your own, you are looking at a minimum of £54,370 ($67,043) on-the-road for the model that has started arriving in showrooms today (January 19). It is also available from £585.60 ($722) per month, with a £10,874 ($13,409) deposit, at a fixed interest rate of 7.85%, for four years, with a final optional payment of £26,991 ($33,282).
Joining the Enyaq iV vRS in Skoda’s local lineup, which kicks off at £52,670 ($64,947) and is a bit more practical as it doesn’t feature a sloping roofline, the Coupe variant uses the same drivetrain, which comprises a dual-motor setup, one for each axle, which work together to generate a combined 299 ps (295 hp/220 kW) and 460 Nm (339 lb-ft) of torque. The 0-100 kph (0-62 mph) acceleration takes 6.5 seconds, and it has a top speed of 180 kph (111 mph).
With the 82 kWh battery fully charged, the Enyaq Coupe iV vRS has a driving range of 520 km (323 miles) on the WLTP cycle. The battery supports charging speeds of up to 135 kW, meaning that it can be juiced up to 80% in just 36 minutes at a 150 kW (or faster) connection. Plugging it into a 7.2 kW home wallbox means waiting around 13 hours for a full charge.
It has a sportier design that separates it from the non-vRS models, with unique front and rear bumpers, and diffuser, joined by black badges, tailgate lettering, air curtain trim on the apron, and glossy black accents for the grille, window surrounds, and rear diffuser. The full-length red reflector at the rear is another feature that further draws the line between it and the lesser variants, next to the 20-inch wheels, or 21-inch ones available as an option. It also rides 15 mm (0.6 in) lower at the front and 10 mm (0.4 in) lower at the rear courtesy of the sports chassis, and has standard Dynamic steering.
The full LED matrix headlights are on deck, and so are the front sports seats with heating, a multi-function steering wheel wrapped in leather, and perforated leather upholstery, with grey piping, and contrast stitching. Interested parties can get the vRS Lounge interior as standard, with leather, microsuede, and lime green stitching and piping. Carbon effect trim is included as well, alongside the aluminum pedals, LED ambient lighting, and electric tailgate.
For a non-vRS Skoda Enyaq Coupe iV, you will have to fork out at least £50,405 ($62,154) for the 80 SportLine Plus, and £52,505 ($64,743) for the 80x SportLine Plus in the UK.
Joining the Enyaq iV vRS in Skoda’s local lineup, which kicks off at £52,670 ($64,947) and is a bit more practical as it doesn’t feature a sloping roofline, the Coupe variant uses the same drivetrain, which comprises a dual-motor setup, one for each axle, which work together to generate a combined 299 ps (295 hp/220 kW) and 460 Nm (339 lb-ft) of torque. The 0-100 kph (0-62 mph) acceleration takes 6.5 seconds, and it has a top speed of 180 kph (111 mph).
With the 82 kWh battery fully charged, the Enyaq Coupe iV vRS has a driving range of 520 km (323 miles) on the WLTP cycle. The battery supports charging speeds of up to 135 kW, meaning that it can be juiced up to 80% in just 36 minutes at a 150 kW (or faster) connection. Plugging it into a 7.2 kW home wallbox means waiting around 13 hours for a full charge.
It has a sportier design that separates it from the non-vRS models, with unique front and rear bumpers, and diffuser, joined by black badges, tailgate lettering, air curtain trim on the apron, and glossy black accents for the grille, window surrounds, and rear diffuser. The full-length red reflector at the rear is another feature that further draws the line between it and the lesser variants, next to the 20-inch wheels, or 21-inch ones available as an option. It also rides 15 mm (0.6 in) lower at the front and 10 mm (0.4 in) lower at the rear courtesy of the sports chassis, and has standard Dynamic steering.
The full LED matrix headlights are on deck, and so are the front sports seats with heating, a multi-function steering wheel wrapped in leather, and perforated leather upholstery, with grey piping, and contrast stitching. Interested parties can get the vRS Lounge interior as standard, with leather, microsuede, and lime green stitching and piping. Carbon effect trim is included as well, alongside the aluminum pedals, LED ambient lighting, and electric tailgate.
For a non-vRS Skoda Enyaq Coupe iV, you will have to fork out at least £50,405 ($62,154) for the 80 SportLine Plus, and £52,505 ($64,743) for the 80x SportLine Plus in the UK.