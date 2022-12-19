Skoda Adds Three New Variants of the Enyaq Coupe iV in the United Kingdom

Manufactured exclusively in the Czech Republic on the Volkswagen MEB electric vehicle platform, the Enyaq Coupe iV has received three new variants in the United Kingdom. All three feature the long-range battery, which offers a gross capacity of 82 kilowatt hours. Converted to usable capacity, make that 77 kilowatt hours according to the Czech automaker.
In the order of their starting price, the newcomers are the Enyaq Coupe iV 80, Enyaq Coupe iV 80 SportLine Plus, and Enyaq Coupe iV 80x SportLine Plus. All three sit below the performance-oriented Enyaq Coupe iV vRS, also called Enyaq Coupe iV RS outside of the United Kingdom.
First things first, the on-the-road starting price of the Enyaq Coupe iV 80 is £44,825 or $54,595 at current exchange rates. Rather than wondering how the pound sterling fell this much compared to the U.S. dollar in such a short time, let’s talk about what comes as standard in this base model.
For starters, 19-inch alloy wheels open the list. Highlights further include a fixed panoramic sunroof, LED exterior lighting, satellite navigation, a rearview camera, and the so-called virtual cockpit. Similar to Audi’s nomenclature, virtual cockpit means digital instrument cluster. That’s it!
The infotainment system is a 13-inch touchscreen unit, as expected of an electric sport utility vehicle produced for the 2023 model year. Three years of Skoda Connect Infotainment Online and one year of remote access need to be mentioned as well, along with Wireless SmartLink for your phone.
Equipped with the Loft Design Selection interior as standard, this version of the Enyaq Coupe iV can be optioned in three other ways: Lounge, Suite, and Eco Suite. Further up the spectrum, the SportLine Plus will set you back at least £50,405 (make that $61,435 at current exchange rates).
It’s quite a big jump, but remember that sporty design elements are one of the easiest ways for a carmaker to profit from unsuspecting customers. The Sports Design Selection interior boasts microsuede and leather upholstery, heated sports seats, and carbon fiber-like decorative inserts.
20-inch alloy wheels are standard as well, as are full-LED Matrix headlights, black trims on the front grille and window surrounds, a sports suspension, progressive steering, tri-zone climate control, adaptive cruise control, and a virtual pedal. The latter refers to a trunk-opening system that detects your foot as you swing it under the rear of the vehicle, which comes in handy when both your hands are busy with shopping bags.
The 80x SportLine Plus is pricier still because the x in 80x stands for two electric motors. The all-wheel-drive specification delivers 265 ps (261 hp) on full song, and retails at £52,505 (approximately $63,945) on the road.
Last but certainly not least, the vRS packs 299 metric ponies (295 brake horsepower) for the princely sum of £54,370 (circa $66,180) on the road. In addition to more power, it also features a lowered sports chassis, a vRS-specific Design Selection interior with black leather and gray contrast stitching, 20-inch alloys, sportier bumpers, and an illuminated front grille.
