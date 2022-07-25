Skoda Enyaq iV 80 FestEVal Invites You to Go Adventuring with Its Innovative Campsite Gear

The folks from Skoda UK have created a one-off Enyaq iV 80 model dubbed FestEVal, featuring camping gear such as a luxury roof tent, a trunk-mounted camping box with an extendable bed, plus various other campsite extras.
The trunk-based camping unit, built by Czech manufacturer EGOE, is said to fit perfectly into the electric crossover’s spacious trunk, from where it slides out over the campsite. This unit even comes with an integrated gas cooker, a collapsible sink with a tap and hose, plus ample storage within. By the way, the rear seats are still usable even with this unit in place.
With regards to the bed, it can be put together in just minutes, according to Skoda, extending across the rear seats when folded. The mattress meanwhile is stored on top of the box.
Then there’s the second sleeping space, which can be found in the streamlined roof tent. This one is accessed via a ladder that is stored inside the tent box when closed and the tent itself can be set up and taken down in a matter of minutes. You also get netting inside for storage, a solar-powered fan, integrated torch and enough space for two people to get some sleep.
If you’re camping at a festival and the music has just stopped, you can keep the party going through the Enyaq iV’s eight-speaker sound system, while the interior ambient lighting provides you with a celebratory atmosphere in the evenings.
This battery electric Czech crossover is said to be perfect for road trips, thanks to its class-leading interior space with up to 1,710 liters (60.4 cu.ft) of trunk volume (rear seats folded). You also get up to 338 miles (544 km) of range between charges, with an 80% charge possible in under 30 minutes, plus a permanent internet connection (Wi-Fi for up to eight devices).
With regards to the bed, it can be put together in just minutes, according to Skoda, extending across the rear seats when folded. The mattress meanwhile is stored on top of the box.
Then there’s the second sleeping space, which can be found in the streamlined roof tent. This one is accessed via a ladder that is stored inside the tent box when closed and the tent itself can be set up and taken down in a matter of minutes. You also get netting inside for storage, a solar-powered fan, integrated torch and enough space for two people to get some sleep.
If you’re camping at a festival and the music has just stopped, you can keep the party going through the Enyaq iV’s eight-speaker sound system, while the interior ambient lighting provides you with a celebratory atmosphere in the evenings.
This battery electric Czech crossover is said to be perfect for road trips, thanks to its class-leading interior space with up to 1,710 liters (60.4 cu.ft) of trunk volume (rear seats folded). You also get up to 338 miles (544 km) of range between charges, with an 80% charge possible in under 30 minutes, plus a permanent internet connection (Wi-Fi for up to eight devices).