More on this:

Two Spacecraft Battle Each Other Inside This Stunning $389K Space Revolution Watch

Red Force and Black Force are battling each other. Not in space, but inside a watch , on an aventurine background resembling a starry sky. Each miniature hand-painted spacecraft is made of titanium and weighs only 0.5 grams. The upper one completes a clockwise rotation every five minutes, while the other one turns in the opposite direction.Their fascinating movement can be measured in the speed of light, adding up to a speed of 300,000 kps (186,400 mps). Meanwhile, twin flying tourbillons complete this cosmic ballet, with hypnotic movement.It took over three years of research to develop this outstanding mechanism, but Jean-Marie Shaller, CEO of Les Ateliers Louis Moinet, eventually succeeded in creating a masterpiece with two flying tourbillon cages and two moving spaceships. The perfect balance of all these moving parts is ensured by six ceramic ball bearings, together with the other intricate components, adding up to 470.Plus, the spectacle can be admired from all angles, thanks to a redesigned case, made from 18k rose gold, which supports the sapphire crystal dome. To enhance the deep-space effect even more, the dial boasts advanced light-absorbing properties, thanks to innovative technology.To top it all off, each of these extraordinary timepieces (limited to only eight) hides a unique meteorite fragment, beneath the hands, at the center. As each fragment has a different origin, every single Space Revolution watch is one-of-a-kind.The Louis Moinet brand first showcased this exceptional mechanism in 2020, and this new Space Revolution limited-edition watch added the starry-sky aventurine dial. According to Monochrome Watches , each of these eight works of art is available for a whopping $389,00 (CHF 360,000).

Download attachment: 2021 Space Revolution Watch by Louis Moinet (PDF)