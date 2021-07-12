These Watches Capture the Warrior Spirit of the F-117 Nighthawk and AH-64 Apache

It’s not the first time that watch makers draw inspiration from the fascinating world of aerospace technology, but it’s rare to see watch designs that closely follow that of 2 particular aviation legends. So, if you’ve ever dreamed of owning anything similar to the F-117 Nighthawk and the Apache-64 helicopter, now’s your chance.
Nighthawk and Apache are the names of the 2 watches inspired by the jet and the helicopter that made history in the U.S. You might think that it was an established watch maker that came up with this concept, but it was actually a startup that just launched its collection on Kickstarter. After 20 years in the watch industry, the founder of Astronic decided to unleash his creativity and bring something truly unique.
Known as the world’s first operational stealth aircraft, the F-117 was born as part of a Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) project, at the beginning of the 80s. It was not only meant to be completely undetectable, but even its development and testing were completed in total secrecy.
The Astronic Nighthawk aims to match the groundbreaking spirit of the stealth fighter. The custom in-house 3D co-axial flying Tourbillon was developed with over 76 exquisite pieces, almost double of what high end tourbillons have, each of them no heavier than half of gram.
The 240-degree gauge resembles the Nighthawk jet’s cockpit, and the fighter’s unique silhouette was an inspiration for the watch’s streamlined edges. A 42-hour power reserve and next-generation sapphire crystal lens complete the Nighthawk watch.
The AH-64 Apache quickly became the most advanced multi-role combat helicopter of the U.S. Army. Its 2 high-performance engines deliver a maximum cruise speed of 152 knots (284 kph), and it integrates advanced weapons and radar technology. Unlike the F-117, the Apache is still active, in the U.S. Army and other international defense forces.
Inspired by the helicopter’s powerful engine, the Apache watch comes with 28,880 vph mechanical movement for a high level of precision, and an 80-hour power reserve. The dial design and the flexiglass second plate resemble the aggressive look of the Apache. Like the Nighthawk, the Apache also has an anti-glare, sapphire crystal lens and anti-fingerprint coating.
Each of the models is available in various colors, with a stainless steel bracelet or leather strap, and prices for these aviation-inspired watches range between $429 and $1,399.
