It’s a First: U.S. F-22 Raptor and French F3-R Rafale Fly Together Over Hawaii

It’s not every day that you see a French Air and Space Force (FASF) fighter fly over the Hawaiian Islands, especially “playing nice” with another fierce air dominator, like the F-22 Raptor. But even the most feared fighters need to behave and cooperate, for the higher purpose. If individually they are each a force to be reckoned with, together they can truly dazzle.
Last week’s international air combat training at the Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, in Hawaii, was the first time a French F3-R Rafale showcased its abilities in the Hawaiian airspace. As the “host”, the Hawaii Air National Guard (ANG) F-22 Raptor was the one to lead the way. The 2 were the main players in the Wakea exercise, supported by two A400M Atlas 4-engine turboprop military transport aircraft, one A330 Phenix refuelling tanker, and 170 FASF personnel.
The French Rafale was developed by Dassault Aviation as the only aircraft in the world that can be considered “totally omnirole”. That’s a big statement, but what is certain is its ability to conduct an entire array of combat missions, from interception and air-to-air combat, to deep strikes, maritime strikes, nuclear deterrence, plus real-time tactical reconnaissance.
Another one of the F3-R’s assets is the ability to carry 1.5 times its weight in weapons and fuel. Speaking of which – after its latest upgrade a few years ago, it integrated a high-performance MBDA missile, the laser-guided version of the Safran AASM air-to-ground modular weapon, plus the Thales Talios new-generation laser designator pod.
From June 27 to July 5, three of FASF’s primary fighters got to practice air combat synchronization and other interoperability tasks with the Hawaiian F-22 Raptors. Another important element of the training was exchanging best practices related to aerial refueling, which is key during fighter operations – so, the Hawaii ANG personnel got to see what it’s like to operate the French A330 Phenix tanker.
According to Hawaii ANG officials, it’s a rare opportunity to train together with the French forces in this particular location in the Pacific, which is part of a broader effort to reinstate France’s balancing role in the region and partnership with the U.S. Air Force.
The French Rafale was developed by Dassault Aviation as the only aircraft in the world that can be considered “totally omnirole”. That’s a big statement, but what is certain is its ability to conduct an entire array of combat missions, from interception and air-to-air combat, to deep strikes, maritime strikes, nuclear deterrence, plus real-time tactical reconnaissance.
Another one of the F3-R’s assets is the ability to carry 1.5 times its weight in weapons and fuel. Speaking of which – after its latest upgrade a few years ago, it integrated a high-performance MBDA missile, the laser-guided version of the Safran AASM air-to-ground modular weapon, plus the Thales Talios new-generation laser designator pod.
From June 27 to July 5, three of FASF’s primary fighters got to practice air combat synchronization and other interoperability tasks with the Hawaiian F-22 Raptors. Another important element of the training was exchanging best practices related to aerial refueling, which is key during fighter operations – so, the Hawaii ANG personnel got to see what it’s like to operate the French A330 Phenix tanker.
According to Hawaii ANG officials, it’s a rare opportunity to train together with the French forces in this particular location in the Pacific, which is part of a broader effort to reinstate France’s balancing role in the region and partnership with the U.S. Air Force.