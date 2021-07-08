Next-Generation Bomber B-21 Raider Looks Even Stealthier in New USAF Rendering

When it comes to something as highly-anticipated as “the first bomber of the 21st century” (in the words of the U.S. Air Force), every new detail that comes through is important. We still don’t know much more about the B-21 Raider that’s supposed to become operational in a few years, but we got a glimpse of what it’s going to look like, which is slightly different than previous renderings.
Back in 2016, USAF announced that it was going to replace the B-1 Lancer and the B-2 Spirit bombers with a two-bomber fleet consisting of modified B-52s and new B-21s. There was even an interesting name-suggestion challenge at the time, opened only to USAF staff and their family members. Eventually, the new aircraft got its name in honor of the historic Doolittle Raiders, who became famous for their surprise attack against Japan, in WWII, on April 18, 1942, which had a powerful positive impact on the U.S. troops.
This name was no random choice, as this is exactly what the B-21 is meant to do. “It’s detectable. Until it’s not”, said Northrup Grumman, the manufacturer of this top-of-the-line stealth bomber. Designed to conduct long range missions, both conventional and nuclear, the B-21’s main promise is that it can penetrate the toughest defenses, to deliver precision strikes.
In this new rendering, showing the aircraft taking off from Edwards Air Force Base in California, the curved main cockpit window and the side window seem to be different, as well as a more pronounced nose, compared to previous illustrations. What we do know more about is related to the B-21’s capabilities, as USAF also released a fact sheet.
Besides its nuclear capability, it will also employ several direct-attack and stand-off munitions, and it will be able to conduct manned or unmanned operations. Its open systems architecture is also a key factor that allows future modifications adapted to constantly evolving threats. And it will be part of a larger family of systems that includes ISR (Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance) and electronic attack capabilities.
After Northrop Grumman announced, at the beginning of the year, that 2 test B-21s were already in production, this recent rendering confirms that we are getting closer to seeing images of the actual bomber soon enough.
The B-21 Raider will operate at the Ellsworth Air Force Base, South Dakota, where it’s expected to be delivered in the mid-2020s.
This name was no random choice, as this is exactly what the B-21 is meant to do. “It’s detectable. Until it’s not”, said Northrup Grumman, the manufacturer of this top-of-the-line stealth bomber. Designed to conduct long range missions, both conventional and nuclear, the B-21’s main promise is that it can penetrate the toughest defenses, to deliver precision strikes.
In this new rendering, showing the aircraft taking off from Edwards Air Force Base in California, the curved main cockpit window and the side window seem to be different, as well as a more pronounced nose, compared to previous illustrations. What we do know more about is related to the B-21’s capabilities, as USAF also released a fact sheet.
Besides its nuclear capability, it will also employ several direct-attack and stand-off munitions, and it will be able to conduct manned or unmanned operations. Its open systems architecture is also a key factor that allows future modifications adapted to constantly evolving threats. And it will be part of a larger family of systems that includes ISR (Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance) and electronic attack capabilities.
After Northrop Grumman announced, at the beginning of the year, that 2 test B-21s were already in production, this recent rendering confirms that we are getting closer to seeing images of the actual bomber soon enough.
The B-21 Raider will operate at the Ellsworth Air Force Base, South Dakota, where it’s expected to be delivered in the mid-2020s.