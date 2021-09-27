5 This Matte Black Porsche Taycan Turbo S Cross Turismo Is the Dadmobile Batman Never Had

These Premium Watches Are Made From Two Iconic Gunther Werks Porsche Models

REC Watches recently launched a collection inspired by the famous Gunther Werks, founded by Peter Nam, in Southern California. The 901 GW Exoskeleton is made from the 993 remastered "Carbon Ekoskeleton" commission by Gunther Werks, which was the brand's only fully exposed carbon fiber vehicle. The other model in the collection, the 901 GW Chelsea, is made from the 993 remastered "Chelsea Grey" commission, the brand's first customer car.During the resto-mod production process, each vehicle is stripped to the frame, then covered in the Gunther Werks carbon fiber bodywork. For the REC x Gunther Werks project, which has unfolded over the course of two years, according to the Swiss watchmaker, carbon fiber from the resto-mod build process was processed, re-forged with new carbon fiber, then integrated into the middle section of the watch case.Each model in the collection also boasts design features that take direct inspiration from the vehicle's engine cover, seats, headlight and dashboard.Both models in the 901 GW Collection feature a Swiss-made SELLITA SW510 B, Elabore grade automatic movement and a self-winding mechanism. The two-piece middle case, which mixes recycled carbon from the Gunther Werks vehicles with new carbon, is protected by the stainless steel inner case, two-piece side panels and an outer case, made from sandblasted 316L stainless steel. The top glass Sapphire crystal features three layers of anti-reflective coating, and the caseback is adorned with laser engravings and deep etching.The 901 GW Exoskeleton is limited to just 188 pieces, and the 901 GW Chelsea to 232 pieces. Each of the striking watches featuring the Swiss-made chronograph and the innovative 6-piece case structure are available for $2,495.

