This Matte Black Porsche Taycan Turbo S Cross Turismo Is the Dadmobile Batman Never Had

Do you know how many Robins the Dark Knight had to fight alongside him? If you’re a comic book fan, the correct answer is five. However, most people are simply familiar with the first Robin, Dick Grayson, not realizing that Jason Todd, Tim Drake and Damian Wayne had story arcs that were just as impressive.
Now, in most of its iterations, the Batmobile is a two-seater, which means it could only fit one of Batman’s sidekicks at a time, be it “a Robin” or Batgirl. However, if a hypothetical real-life Bruce Wayne wanted to drive something a little more practical, albeit still sinister looking, then this matte black Porsche Taycan Turbo S Cross Turismo fits the bill perfectly.
First, the Taycan Cross Turismo really is the practical choice if what you’re after is a fully electric wagon – although Porsche would prefer you calling this a Shooting Brake. If you also want maximum performance, then the Turbo S variant is the way to go, with its 93-kWh battery pack.
Once you’re in Overboost with Launch Control active, you’ll be putting down 751 hp (761 ps) and 774 lb-ft (1,050 Nm) of torque, which will get you from zero to 60 mph (97 kph) in just 2.6 seconds, despite this car weighing as much as a large SUV (over 5,000 lbs).
Back to this particular Cross Turismo, as you can see it features a blacked-out appearance, with tinted windows, gloss black roof rails and gloss black HF-5 alloy wheels courtesy of Vossen. Meanwhile, the yellow calipers are a neat touch, serving up just the right amount of contrast while somewhat matching the Porsche badge up front.
The lettering at the back has also been blacked out, but if you get up close, you’ll still be able to see that this is a Turbo S, and not some entry-level “poor man’s” Taycan.
