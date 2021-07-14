This Formidable Watch Is Directly Cut and Handcrafted from a 1984 Land Rover 110

Just as Eve was made from Adam’s rib, this one-of-a-kind watch was made from the Land Rover’s own “flesh and blood”. The strength, the history and the inimitable style of the iconic vehicle are now a part of the RNR Arkonik watch. If you’ve always dreamed of owning a 1984 Land Rover, you can wear a piece of its heart on your wrist.
Well, not exactly its heart. But a significant part of its build – the door, with all the noticeable scars accumulated over a lifetime. That’s right: the latest collection created by REC Watches is comprised of timepieces that were literally made from the right door of a 1984 Land Rover 110.
The paint and the primer were removed from it, then each of the dials were cut from the metal, as it was, and handcrafted. To further draw from the design and soul of the Land Rover, the new watch adds elements that are closely connected to the vehicle. From the crown protector that resembles the front grill and the tire-shaped design of the case back, to the engravings that reproduce the Rover’s chassis décor and fuel cap-inspired index – every detail makes this new watch even more special.
Why this particular Land Rover? Because the 1984 “Stratos Blue” Defender 110 is at the heart of Arkonik, the famous UK restoration and enhancement brand that co-designed and produced this timepiece. This was the first vehicle that got founder Andy Hayes to start a business dedicated to authentic restored Land Rover Defenders, back in 2006. And now, the craftsmanship of the Arkonik’s UJO is reflected into an equally-remarkable watch.
With such a famous DNA, it’s hard to focus on other features, but the RNR Arkonik is not just about looks. It comes with a Swiss Made Sellita SW290-1, Elaboré grade, automatic movement and a 38-hour power reserve. The blue rubber strap complements the style and color scheme of the RNR, protected by a Sapphire Crystal top glass, with multilayer anti-reflective coating.
Precisely 302 pieces were made out of the Land Rover’s door, and each of them is unique due to the original marks and dents. Priced at $1,395, the RNR Arkonik limited-edition watches are indeed collector’s items.
