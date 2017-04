The 911 is to Porsche what the Corvette is to Chevrolet. It’s the defining car line in the German automaker’s illustrious history. More than half a century since it was born, the devotion for 911s transcends ownership.

30 DAYS LEFT: Classic - Iconic - Sporty. The three color variants of the new 901 collection is inspired by these philosophies. Get yours before its too late on Kickstarter, link in bio! L A post shared by REC Watches (@recwatches) on Apr 1, 2017 at 4:06am PDT

Only 2 days left before we launch the new collection! Do you see how the caseback of the new 901 looks like a Fuchs Rim from the classic Porsche 911? A post shared by REC Watches (@recwatches) on Mar 29, 2017 at 4:32am PDT

A case in point is Denmark-based REC Watches, a small company that has a knack for finding old cars and recycling salvageable parts. Don’t, however, take the word “recycling” as is. The company’s four previous watches (Minimalist, Cooper, Mark I, P-51), are made from various bits and bobs sourced from the body shells and chassis of the classic Mini Cooper and old Ford Mustangs. What a plain yet brilliant idea, isn’t it?For its latest project, REC Watches created a Kickstarter campaign in the even there’s demand for the 901 Automatic, a timepiece that is as amazing at it looks. Speaking of looks, no two 901s are similar ‘cause the metal used to fabricate the dial and the finish are always different.Named after the nameplate originally intended for the 901, the newest REC watch has amassed quite a following. Since the Kickstarter campaign went online on March 31, REC Watches received over 2.2 million DKK, which works out at $326,400 at current exchange rates. In other words, the Copenhagen-based outfit bettered its pledge for 1,400,000 Danish Krone in less than a week, and that’s pretty remarkable in its own right.Other than the 911-ness of it all, including the Fuchs-inspired case, the REC 901 is a thoroughly modern watch. The movement, for starters, is a top-tier Miyota 9100. The double calf leather strap, meanwhile, is an ultra-soft affair thanks to its inner lining. And lastly, the SuperLuminova hands and indicators have a green lume that harks back to the air-cooled era of the 911.