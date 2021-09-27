TC America Driver Lindsay Brewer Takes the Stunning Porsche 999 GT3 for a Drive

One of the rising stars in touring car racing, the 24-year old Lindsay Brewer, got back on the tracks, but not as part of a competition. She got the chance to take the stunning new Porsche 992 GT3 for a drive, courtesy of Dream Racing.
One of the perks of being a beautiful, young driver in TC America is that you get to be one of the first to drive some of the latest car models, like this stunning, yellow Porsche 992 GT3. Dream Racing, a company that offers “5-star driving experiences” in Las Vegas, invited Lindsay and two other racing drivers, Toni Breidinger and Samantha Atan, to spend a fun day at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway.
Earlier this year, we got a glimpse of the 992-generation 911 GT3 in the striking Signal Yellow version, boasting a generously-sized wing, PCCB (Porsche Ceramic Composite Brakes) in the standard shade, optional clear taillights, and impressive wheels (20-inch ones in the front and 21-inch ones at the rear).
Jay Leno was also thrilled about the production version of the new Porsche 991 GT3 after taking the 502 HP beast for a spin around Los Angeles. The car’s naturally aspirated 4.0-liter flat-six engine worked its magic, making Jay call the new Porsche GT3 “amazing” and “perfect.”
Lindsay was just as impressed by the powerful Porsche 992 GT3. Most likely, it was her first time back on the track, after the unfortunate incident at her last race. At the end of August, Lindsay was going for the 5th place when she hit a wall at approximately 90 mph (145 kph). Luckily, nobody got hurt, but it was still a scary moment for the young driver.
Driving the No. 29 Honda Civic Type R for Skip Barber Racing in TC America, Brewer made a comeback this year, after an extended hiatus. Despite the recent accident, she’s staying strong and hoping to the top ranks of Formula 1 one day.
