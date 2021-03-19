New Porsche 911 GT3 Spotted in Signal Yellow, Carbon Roof Looks Striking

The color palette of the Porsche 911 has always been a source of fascination for many enthusiasts, as well as for those who aren't that familiar with the Neunelfer's ways. Given the fact that it can take a trained eye to spot the visual differences between the various derivatives and sometimes even for telling generations apart, the uber-generous list of shades offered by the German carmaker means you don't have to be registered as a fan to enjoy the eye candy. Case in point with the 992-generation 911 GT3 sitting before us.
Since customer deliveries for the 2022 GT3 have yet to kick-off, Porschephiles love to feast their eye on each new shade that gets spotted. And yes, this is the first Signal Yellow example of the rear-engined machine we get to feast our eyes on.
Thanks to autogespot, we can see this naturally-aspirated toy lurking in a parking lot at the Porsche headquarters in Zuffenhausen, Germany.
Signal Yellow is part of the Paint-to-Sample range, which the Porsche Exclusive Manufaktur personalization division handles. And we'll remind you that Porsche GT division boss Andreas Preuninger, who recently showcased a 992 GT3 covered in a Lamborghini shade, mentioned an update for the PTS program. That would allow these colors to be offered from the beginning of the GT3's lifecycle rather than sticking to the traditional production window arriving later on.
As it often happens with 911 configurations, the devil is in the details. Thus, if we look past the vibrant shade covering most of the real estate, we'll notice certain carbon options that generate a stark contrast, such as the roof and the door mirror caps.
Then we have the PCCB (Porsche Ceramic Composite Brakes) stopping hardware sporting the standard yellow shade. Those do not exactly hide between the machine's standard wheels, if such an adjective is ever fit for the staggered units, which come in a 20-inch size up front and a 21-inch size at the back. And the rolling hardware features a Dark Silver finish.
Moving over to the posterior of the 520-hp machine, it's not easy to look past the new model's generously-sized wing. However, the effort is worth it since doing so allows one to notice the optional clear taillights, which seem to fit this spec like a (racing) glove.
