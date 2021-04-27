5 Jay Leno Jumps Into the Morgan 3 Wheeler, Recalls Driving One Into a Ditch

4 Here's Your Chance to Own a 1963 Chrysler Turbine Car, Be Like Jay Leno

More on this:

Jay Leno Drives the 2022 Porsche 911 GT3, Calls It Perfect

It's been a little more than two months since Porsche unveiled the 992-generation 911 GT3 and the German carmaker is rolling out the first production models. In-depth reviews are starting to come in, and car aficionado Jay Leno is the latest personality to get into one. And he thinks the latest 911 GT3 is simply perfect. 1 photo



Once the talking is over,



He doesn't drive the sports car all that aggressively, but he's in awe of what the 911 GT3 can do. You'll hear the word "amazing" numerous times, especially when describing how fast the PDK transmission is and how well-balanced the car is overall.



Jay also thinks that the GT3 is very sharp and precise, just like a scalpel. He enjoys the precise and responsive steering and how the throttle response is linear, no matter the gear. You'll also hear "it's so perfect" a few times. It sure sounds like Leno will soon buy a 911 GT3 for himself.



As a brief reminder, the 992-generation 911 GT3 packs a naturally aspirated 4.0-liter flat-six engine rated at 502 horsepower and 346 pound-feet (469 Nm) of torque. When fitted with the PDK gearbox, the GT3 hits 60 mph (96 kph) in just 3.2 seconds and charges toward a top speed of 197 mph (317 kph). The 911 GT3 lapped the long, 12.944-mile (20.832-km) configuration of the Nürburgring in a stunning



Like the usual Jay Leno's Garage episode, he spends a lot of time discussing the car's design and features. For a better look at what the 911 GT3 is also about, he invited Porsche factory racing driver Patrick Long to his garage. If you're into the little details, the first 20 minutes of the video below will provide you with a lot of information.Once the talking is over, Jay Leno jumps behind the steering wheel and takes the 911 GT3 for a spin. But it's not the usual drive around Los Angeles. This time around, he gets out of the city and hits some twisty roads around the hills surrounding Los Angeles. Because you obviously can't make the best of a 911 GT3 on crowded city streets.He doesn't drive the sports car all that aggressively, but he's in awe of what the 911 GT3 can do. You'll hear the word "amazing" numerous times, especially when describing how fast the PDK transmission is and how well-balanced the car is overall.Jay also thinks that the GT3 is very sharp and precise, just like a scalpel. He enjoys the precise and responsive steering and how the throttle response is linear, no matter the gear. You'll also hear "it's so perfect" a few times. It sure sounds like Leno will soon buy a 911 GT3 for himself.As a brief reminder, the 992-generation 911 GT3 packs a naturally aspirated 4.0-liter flat-six engine rated at 502 horsepower and 346 pound-feet (469 Nm) of torque. When fitted with the PDK gearbox, the GT3 hits 60 mph (96 kph) in just 3.2 seconds and charges toward a top speed of 197 mph (317 kph). The 911 GT3 lapped the long, 12.944-mile (20.832-km) configuration of the Nürburgring in a stunning 6:59.927 minutes