Here's Your Chance to Own a 1963 Chrysler Turbine Car, Be Like Jay Leno

American carmakers used to experiment a lot in the 1950s and 1960s. Not only they penned wild concept cars, but some also experimented with unusual drivetrains. Chrysler developed a gas turbine car that almost went into full-scale production in 1964. Come 2021, and you can buy one of the two privately-owned survivor cars. 12 photos



Chrysler's relationship with turbine engines can be traced back to the late 1930s when it began researching them for aviation use. After World War II, the team switched to exploring the idea for civilian car use. The idea had become appealing to a team of engineers largely because turbine engines had fewer moving parts and could run on a variety of fuels.



The turbine operated on unleaded gasoline, diesel fuel, kerosene, and jet fuel, but Chrysler noted that it could also run on furnace oil, peanut and soybean oil, and even perfume. The engine produced 130 horsepower at a whopping 36,000 rpm and idled at around 20,000. The turbine delivered 425 pound-feet (575 Nm) of torque.



Chrysler lent 50 cars to the general public as part of a user testing program that lasted until 1966. While the program identified some issues, it had also proven that turbine engines were remarkably reliable compared to piston mills. They required reduced maintenance and were noted for smooth and vibration-free operation. Drivers complained, however, about slow acceleration and sub-par fuel economy.



When the program ended, Chrysler recalled all cars and destroyed 46 of them. Seven of the nine surviving Turbine cars are located in various museums across the U.S., while the eighth car was purchased by



