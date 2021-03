Here's Your Chance to Own a 1963 Chrysler Turbine Car, Be Like Jay Leno

The Turbine car is an extremely rare vehicle. Chrysler built 55 examples in 1963 and 1964 and lent them to the general public as part of a user testing program. The project was canceled in 1966, and most cars were crushed. Five of them are now displayed in museums, and Chrysler reportedly kept two. An additional two examples are privately own.One of them rests in Jay Leno's garage , while the other one is this example offered through Hemmings. The car appears to be in tip-top shape, and it features an operational turbine engine following a thorough restoration program that included the reproduction of various parts.So what's the story behind the Chrysler Turbine, and what makes this sale a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity?Chrysler's relationship with turbine engines can be traced back to the late 1930s when it began researching them for aviation use. After World War II, the team switched to exploring the idea for civilian car use. The idea had become appealing to a team of engineers largely because turbine engines had fewer moving parts and could run on a variety of fuels.Chrysler used a Plymouth vehicle for initial testing, starting with a Belvedere model in 1954. A second turbine-powered Plymouth prototype was built in 1956 and driven from New York to Los Angeles without drivetrain-related issues. A third-generation turbine was completed in 1960s, and tested in the Dodge Dart and Plymouth Fury , as well as fitted in the Chrysler Turboflite concept.The Chrysler Turbine arrived in 1963 with the company's fourth-gen gas turbine. It featured twin generators as heat exchangers, and Chrysler described it as being similar to a jet engine. Because it did not require antifreeze, a cooling system, radiator, connecting rods, or crankshafts, the turbine had about 80% fewer parts than a typical piston engine.The turbine operated on unleaded gasoline, diesel fuel, kerosene, and jet fuel, but Chrysler noted that it could also run on furnace oil, peanut and soybean oil, and even perfume. The engine produced 130 horsepower at a whopping 36,000 rpm and idled at around 20,000. The turbine delivered 425 pound-feet (575 Nm) of torque.Chrysler lent 50 cars to the general public as part of a user testing program that lasted until 1966. While the program identified some issues, it had also proven that turbine engines were remarkably reliable compared to piston mills. They required reduced maintenance and were noted for smooth and vibration-free operation. Drivers complained, however, about slow acceleration and sub-par fuel economy.When the program ended, Chrysler recalled all cars and destroyed 46 of them. Seven of the nine surviving Turbine cars are located in various museums across the U.S., while the eighth car was purchased by Jay Leno in 2009. The example offered here comes from the Frank Kleptz collection and was purchased from Domino's Pizza founder Tom Monaghan.The listing doesn't come with a sticker. You need to contact the seller for inquiries, and it's safe to assume that we're talking about a high six-digit sum or even more than $1 million. It's a great opportunity to own an iconic car from the Jet Age era nonetheless.