Jay Leno Flexes 1999 C5 Corvette "Paycheck" in Excellent Condition

There are few models that better embody the ideal of an affordable American sports car than the C5 Corvette . You work hard, you save up and you can get the performance of a European car worth a lot more, Jay Leno explains in his latest video. 6 photos



A 1999 'Vette in dark blue isn't anything special, but Jay Leno got at a "paycheck" from GM. The comedian and famous talk shop host was asked what he wanted in return for driving the Indy 500 pace car. Most celebrities wanted money, and while Leno would have done it for free, this Corvette caught his attention.



It was a demonstrator and already had a bunch of miles on the clock, but has been lovingly looked after all these years and still shines under the studio lights of his garage. Other than that, the story of this car is the same as any C5.



At the time, Detroit was considering pulling the plug on the Corvette instead of coming out with a successor for the C4. But engineers worked tirelessly behind the scenes, from the mid-80s right up until its debut in 1997.



One of their crowning achievements is the frame, which was created by hydroforming. Jay explains the process of using aluminum and forcing water through it at 7,000 pounds per square inch while forming the shape needed. This made the frame extremely strong, compared to the previous generations.



Also, the rear-mounted transaxle was a pioneering feature in such a cheap sports car, used to improve weight distribution. Under the hood is the



Listen, we wouldn't go as far as to call it "bulletproof," as the cost of maintaining a car like this can be a little much for the average person. But we get what Leno is saying: America found a way to mass-produce something as good as an Aston or a basic Ferrari, and those things could be a nightmare in the servicing department.



