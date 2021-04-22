Corvette C8 Stingray Races Camaro SS on Drag Radials, Doesn’t Win Convincingly

On paper, the new Corvette C8 Stingray should dispatch a Camaro SS without even breaking a sweat, whether it’s from a dig or a roll. Luckily, the two raced each other both ways in this video, and while the results were conclusive, they were hardly convincing.
Not only does the Corvette weigh less than a sixth-generation Camaro SS, but it also has more power and more torque, plus a faster gearbox. Let’s go through all the numbers, though. Powering Chevy's supercar is a new naturally aspirated 6.2-liter LT2 V8 engine, rated at 490 hp (497 PS) and 465 lb-ft (630 nm) of torque—that’'s 40 hp and 10 lb-ft (13.5 Nm) of torque more than you had in the C7 Stingray.
You can also go for the optional sports exhaust system on the C8 Vette, giving you an extra 5 hp and 5 lb-ft of torque, but that wouldn’t be particularly relevant in this type of scenario.
On paper, the mid-engine Corvette can hit 60 mph (96 kph) in just 2.9 seconds, with the help of an eight-speed Tremec M1L dual-clutch automatic gearbox. The Camaro SS also had an eight-speed auto, but no dual-clutch.
This Camaro (looks like a pre-midcycle model) comes with a 6.2-liter LT1 V8 unit, producing 455 hp (461 PS) and 455 lb-ft (617 Nm) of torque. According to the uploader, it also features a cold air intake and drag radials, but while the latter could help with grip, the CAI mod won’t add anything significant to its power output.
Something else we need to factor in is the fact that the C8 Vette took on a passenger, while the Camaro didn’t. That definitely cut into the weight discrepancy, although we’re pretty sure the Corvette was still the lighter car overall.
In the end, we’re pretty impressed with the Camaro because it hung in there really well.
