BMW X4 M40i Drag Races Mercedes-AMG GLC 43, Porsche 930 Shows Them How It's Done

Remember when you thought SUVs were the worst plague ever to have hit mankind, worse than a swarm of locusts or a meteor hit? Well, little did you know they were about to spawn something even more despicable: coupe SUVs.
Time has passed and we've come to accept that SUVs are here to stay in all shapes and forms, but we still think there is no logical way to explain why we need these sloped-roof versions of vehicles for which practicality was supposed to be a prime characteristic. However, let's not forget that Tamagotchi used to be a commercial success, so it looks like there are people who will buy anything, no matter how absurd.
If you're going to get a coupe SUV, you might as well go for a sporty one. You can look at a BMW X4 M or a Mercedes-AMG GLC 63, but if money is a consideration, there is always the option to go for the half-measures. In this case, they are called the BMW X4 M40i and the Mercedes-AMG GLC 43.
Let's go over the specs really quick. Both vehicles have six-cylinder turbocharged engines, except one has them sitting in a line (BMW), while the other has them arranged in two lines, joined at one end (Mercedes-AMG). We can spend all day arguing about which is the best, but the truth is it's probably BMW's solution: more refined, better sounding, and definitely not short on power.
Well, we say that, but in this particular situation, the Bimmer does actually come 30 hp short of the GLC 43 Coupe's output. The fact it's slightly lighter isn't going to help it, so all it has left to cling on is a better all-wheel-drive to give it an edge off the line and a better-tuned transmission.
As expected, the X4 M40i does jump ahead immediately after the start, but it lacks the raw power to stay there for long enough. The GLC is quicker to the 62 mph (100 km/h) mark and has no problem overtaking the BMW way before the end of the quarter-mile run. Unfortunately for the Bavarian, it looks as though it wouldn't be able to catch its opponent even if the race were to go on indefinitely. I mean, it could still be a possibility, depending on the tank size and fuel consumption.
If you can't be bothered about the two SUV coupes, then maybe you'll find a Porsche 930 911 a much more appealing proposition. Watching the sleek classic car sandwiched in between these two abominations doesn't do the latter any favor. However, the fact the 911 only just manages to blip a win does restore some merit to the X4 M40i and GLC 43's names. They might be ugly and unnecessary, but at least they're decently fast too.
