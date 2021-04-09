Stock C8 Corvette vs. C8 Corvette With Bolt-Ons: Sometimes, More Is Just More

While we're still waiting for more engine options from Chevrolet for the (still) new Corvette C8, owners have naturally started to work their own ways around the problem of getting more bang from the sports car's V8.
Luckily for them, the options are virtually limitless. They can opt for anything from a new air filter or exhaust system to tuning the ECU or even adding a supercharger, depending on how much of a difference you want to make—or more often, how much money, time, and effort you're willing to invest.
The thing is, one can see significant improvements in the car's performance simply by replacing some key factory parts; parts that can be put back together without voiding the warranty, in case that was a concern. And the best place to gauge the difference these parts make is at the drag strip, where every tenth of a second counts.
Left unaltered, the C8 Corvette will cover the quarter-mile in just over 11 seconds with a trap speed of roughly 122 mph (196 kph). It does that thanks to its 6.2-liter naturally aspirated V8 unit developing 495 hp and 470 lb-ft (637 Nm), all shoved toward the rear wheels via an eight-speed automatic transmission. The latest generation also benefits from greatly improved aerodynamics thanks to the switch to a mid-engine setup.
The clip below shows a side-by-side race between a stock car (the white one, though you would have figured that out less than one second into the race by yourself) and one that's had a few parts replaced. The video description doesn't offer any particular details but browsing through the channel's previous videos, we can see work has been done on the throttle body, the air filter, and various other areas. Matt, the owner, also has an order placed with ProCharger for a supercharger that should boost the power output to 720 hp and thus put the Chevrolet Corvette C8 into a whole new league.
Sadly, we don't have the timesheet for this run, but just by eyeballing it, we'd say we're looking at three car lengths, if not more. It's really hard to estimate due to the distortions caused by the camera's fisheye lens, but then again, it's the same lens that makes this short clip so cool to watch. Well, apart from it featuring two C8s.
