Electric Chevrolet Corvette Concept Shows Amazing Retro Design in Slick Render

While the benefits of battery power are obvious for the bulk of automotive segments, when it comes to sports cars like the Chevrolet Corvette, the emotional implications mean that leaving the good old eight cylinders behind isn't all that simple. And one of the best ways to facilitate the transition comes from designers. Case in point with the independent proposal we have here, which paints a retro picture for what might be a Corvette EV.
With GM currently working on the C8 Chevrolet Corvette E-Ray, which will land as a hybrid offering that should one-up the upcoming Z06 in terms of performance, at least in a straight line, the electron juice is already on the lips of Corvette enthusiasts.
Then again, the proposal sitting before us could take the game to the next level by relying solely on electric propulsion. For one, the aftermarket industry has already accustomed us to battery-powered incarnations of the American sportscar.
For the record, Craig Kember, the penning master who came up with these styling cues, has already signed the exterior and interior design of multiple Toyota production models, race cars, and concepts. The designer's background explains the chiseled lines of this Electro Stingray, as the aficionado calls the project.
"This is my Electro Stingray design. Can the future and heritage coexist? I sure hope so," Kember states in the Instagram post at the bottom of the story.
And, as 'Vette enthusiasts will tell you, you can clearly see the DNA of the iconic label here. In fact, the most visible nods to the history of the model involve the teardrop rear window (C2, anybody?) and the bold upper sides of the fenders, which remind us of the C3.
The posterior of the velocity machine brings a modern take on the traditional four-ring light cluster setup. And while we can't zoom in on such details, the minimalist approach leaves room for some serious downforce hardware; expect a massive diffuser to be lurking in the shadows.
Wait, is that a high-sitting tailpipe? Perhaps this project is closer to the future Corvette E-Ray than we initially thought...
