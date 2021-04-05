Next-Gen Chevrolet Corvette "Neo" Brings Back Pop-Up Headlights in Sharp Render

With electrification, autonomous driving, and the ever-accelerating SUV trend around, it's safe to say there's never been a more challenging era for icons such as the Chevrolet Corvette. And while GM is doing its homework via projects such as the E-Ray hybrid C8 or the yet-unconfirmed Corvette SUV, it's time to zoom in on how a young designer working for the company sees the future of the 'Vette. Mind you, this is one of his independent efforts.
We've previously featured Leyang Bai's work, and we are now back on the topic, with the 18-year-old having joined GM in Detroit last fall as a digital modeler.
Nevertheless, before diving into the details of this next-generation machine, which the artist has envisioned as a hybrid grand tourer dubbed Neovette, we need to quote the project description listed on his website.
"This was a personal project after my entry to General Motors, though this project has no relation to any ongoing projects or assistance from GM. The idea was to take the Corvette as a brand and see how it could potentially evolve in this age of electrification," he explains.
We'll quickly go over the machine's gas-electric motivation since the artist doesn't deliver too many details of the sort. Besides, with battery technology advances delivered on a constant basis, it might be a bit early to make predictions about the electric side of a next-generation hybrid.
The inspiration for the Grand Tourer stretches deep into the Corvette family tree, and we'll list the various pathways in chronological order.
For starters, the C2's flying saucer-like separation between the main body and the greenhouse has been translated into modern times, with the pinched profile of the latter styling element allowing the machine's hips to stand out even more.
The posterior of the proposal also pays homage to the legendary split-window of the 1963 model, albeit in a direct way now since the concept aims to keep visibility in line with the practicality requirements of a GT.
Moving on to the C3, it's Batmobile-like front fenders and hood bulge are referenced in the return to the front-engined layout of this machine.
Zooming in on the front fascia, we notice styling influences from the Corvette logo itself, even though the vehicle's perceived height might not be as reduced as possible from this angle.
Regardless, the pop-up headlights that have defined the badge from the C2 through the C5 have made a comeback. Of course, with contemporary pedestrian safety legislation normally keeping such developments away from the street, the design features a different approach.
To be more precise, we're dealing with a pair of flaps that slide down to showcase the high-beam lights while noticeably influencing the car's front end design, as you'll notice in the Instagram post below.
For the interior, which doesn't appear to be fully defined at this stage of the process, Leyang went with a more open approach compared to the C8. So, while there's still a fair amount of driver-focused styling, the said overall take delivers a more spacious feel for the cabin.
And we simply can't overlook the relatively low rear loading height, which should boost practicality of the vehicle.
Now, while the artist mentions this is still a work in progress, there are plenty of elements here that would make sense for the future of the Corvette.
Nevertheless, before diving into the details of this next-generation machine, which the artist has envisioned as a hybrid grand tourer dubbed Neovette, we need to quote the project description listed on his website.
"This was a personal project after my entry to General Motors, though this project has no relation to any ongoing projects or assistance from GM. The idea was to take the Corvette as a brand and see how it could potentially evolve in this age of electrification," he explains.
We'll quickly go over the machine's gas-electric motivation since the artist doesn't deliver too many details of the sort. Besides, with battery technology advances delivered on a constant basis, it might be a bit early to make predictions about the electric side of a next-generation hybrid.
The inspiration for the Grand Tourer stretches deep into the Corvette family tree, and we'll list the various pathways in chronological order.
For starters, the C2's flying saucer-like separation between the main body and the greenhouse has been translated into modern times, with the pinched profile of the latter styling element allowing the machine's hips to stand out even more.
The posterior of the proposal also pays homage to the legendary split-window of the 1963 model, albeit in a direct way now since the concept aims to keep visibility in line with the practicality requirements of a GT.
Moving on to the C3, it's Batmobile-like front fenders and hood bulge are referenced in the return to the front-engined layout of this machine.
Zooming in on the front fascia, we notice styling influences from the Corvette logo itself, even though the vehicle's perceived height might not be as reduced as possible from this angle.
Regardless, the pop-up headlights that have defined the badge from the C2 through the C5 have made a comeback. Of course, with contemporary pedestrian safety legislation normally keeping such developments away from the street, the design features a different approach.
To be more precise, we're dealing with a pair of flaps that slide down to showcase the high-beam lights while noticeably influencing the car's front end design, as you'll notice in the Instagram post below.
For the interior, which doesn't appear to be fully defined at this stage of the process, Leyang went with a more open approach compared to the C8. So, while there's still a fair amount of driver-focused styling, the said overall take delivers a more spacious feel for the cabin.
And we simply can't overlook the relatively low rear loading height, which should boost practicality of the vehicle.
Now, while the artist mentions this is still a work in progress, there are plenty of elements here that would make sense for the future of the Corvette.