Turns Out That the Cybertruck Basecamp Tent Isn't So Bad After All

Tesla started delivering the $3,000 Basecamp tent that covers the Cybertruck's bed and transforms that space into a temporary living and sleeping area for people who can do without proper accommodation. As expected, it didn't take long for some to start complaining about it. A couple of people even called it a "disappointment" or said that it feels like a "rushed and overpriced" product. But is it? Let's dive in.

23 photos Photo: Brandon Williams on YouTube | Edited