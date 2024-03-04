Jay Leno Drives the Model 3 Highland, Takes Tesla Execs for a Chatty Ride

The facelifted Tesla Model 3 has been out and about for quite some time now. We have given you every piece of information that matters. Still, it's always a good idea to revisit a certain car. That's especially true in this case because we're talking about the important mini-Model S. So, here are a few tidbits that might help you remember what the Highland refresh is all about.
Jay Leno invited Franz von Holzhausen and Lars Moravy to talk about the all-new Model 3. No matter your stance on Tesla or EVs in general, this sedan is one of the most important cars of today. It's not only all-electric, but it sets the benchmark for what a one-size-fits-all EV should be like.
Tesla Design boss Franz von Holzhausen points out that the Model 3 is fun to drive, but the facelift is all about proving the entry-level EV is capable of growing up. Some things were changed, but at the core of the upgrade is the aerodynamic work that helped it achieve a coefficient of drag (Cd) of just 0.219.
Tesla Vehicle Engineering boss Lars Moravy immediately moved the discussion to how the refresh improved structural rigidity and crash protection. He argues that all the data the marque collected has been used to turn the Model 3 Highland into a very safe car.
Leno praised Tesla for using LFP batteries because you can charge them to 100% all the time without worrying about accelerated degradation. But the Texas-based brand uses these cells in the single-motor 205-hp Model 3, which can go 272 miles on a single charge.
The all-wheel-drive 395-hp EV has a nickel-cobalt-aluminum (NCA) battery and should cover 341 miles with a full battery. Moravy points out that the NCA battery still needs to be charged up to 80% for regular use and to 100% only when road-tripping is necessary. As such, that range of 341 miles is, in reality, complicated to achieve. Model 3 Long Range owners commuting will see 273 miles on their center display. After 10 years, the maximum possible range also drops by 5-6% because of cell wear.
Both Moravy and von Holzhausen underline the importance of the tire and rim combo. A good wheel will help an EV maximize efficiency. Less energy consumption translates into more miles done on a single charge, and that's great. The executives said that work in this department continues. As such, we might soon see an even more efficient tire selection for Tesla EVs.
Jay Leno takes the sedan out for a stroll and the trio first talks about the quieter cabin. Do keep in mind that this was the TV star's first meeting with the Model 3. So, he doesn't know the EV very well.
Leno owns a Model S Plaid, though! He is impressed by the facelifted Model 3's acceleration and steering. That's quite a compliment. One thing that puzzled him was the fixed glass roof that didn't have a sunshade or an electrochromic function.
Leno also pointed out multiple times that the Model 3 is affordable, silent, and darts forward with ease and no drama. Given that he's a gearhead, that last part may not have been convincing, but it's proof that Tesla is tackling this whole EV thing correctly. It balances performance, features, and price.
The actor even said that the Model 3 Long Range is "perfect" but added that a tri-motor a-la-Plaid powertrain would turn it into "a killer." He ended the presentation with a soft sting for Tesla's representatives: the man wants his Roadster! Fortunately for Leno, Elon Musk said that deliveries would start in 2025. Fingers crossed! Maybe this time, the world's second-richest man will be right.
Tesla Design boss Franz von Holzhausen points out that the Model 3 is fun to drive, but the facelift is all about proving the entry-level EV is capable of growing up. Some things were changed, but at the core of the upgrade is the aerodynamic work that helped it achieve a coefficient of drag (Cd) of just 0.219.
Tesla Vehicle Engineering boss Lars Moravy immediately moved the discussion to how the refresh improved structural rigidity and crash protection. He argues that all the data the marque collected has been used to turn the Model 3 Highland into a very safe car.
Leno praised Tesla for using LFP batteries because you can charge them to 100% all the time without worrying about accelerated degradation. But the Texas-based brand uses these cells in the single-motor 205-hp Model 3, which can go 272 miles on a single charge.
The all-wheel-drive 395-hp EV has a nickel-cobalt-aluminum (NCA) battery and should cover 341 miles with a full battery. Moravy points out that the NCA battery still needs to be charged up to 80% for regular use and to 100% only when road-tripping is necessary. As such, that range of 341 miles is, in reality, complicated to achieve. Model 3 Long Range owners commuting will see 273 miles on their center display. After 10 years, the maximum possible range also drops by 5-6% because of cell wear.
Both Moravy and von Holzhausen underline the importance of the tire and rim combo. A good wheel will help an EV maximize efficiency. Less energy consumption translates into more miles done on a single charge, and that's great. The executives said that work in this department continues. As such, we might soon see an even more efficient tire selection for Tesla EVs.
Moravy also touched on cooling the Model 3. Since the EV is very aerodynamic, keeping the high-voltage battery and the 12-kW compressor running efficiently is challenging. A glycol solution, a heat pump, and an octovalve (which, by the way, is a nifty solution all manufacturers should look at) ensure that the important parts and the people in the cabin feel well.
Jay Leno takes the sedan out for a stroll and the trio first talks about the quieter cabin. Do keep in mind that this was the TV star's first meeting with the Model 3. So, he doesn't know the EV very well.
Leno owns a Model S Plaid, though! He is impressed by the facelifted Model 3's acceleration and steering. That's quite a compliment. One thing that puzzled him was the fixed glass roof that didn't have a sunshade or an electrochromic function.
Leno also pointed out multiple times that the Model 3 is affordable, silent, and darts forward with ease and no drama. Given that he's a gearhead, that last part may not have been convincing, but it's proof that Tesla is tackling this whole EV thing correctly. It balances performance, features, and price.
The actor even said that the Model 3 Long Range is "perfect" but added that a tri-motor a-la-Plaid powertrain would turn it into "a killer." He ended the presentation with a soft sting for Tesla's representatives: the man wants his Roadster! Fortunately for Leno, Elon Musk said that deliveries would start in 2025. Fingers crossed! Maybe this time, the world's second-richest man will be right.