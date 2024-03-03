Tesla Remains at the Top of the EV Food Chain, but It's Not All Rosy

For quite some time now, Tesla has been the obvious choice for anyone considering an EV. The brand may be led by a very outspoken and unusually opinionated person, and it may not value build quality very much. Still, it has created and refined what arguably is the best battery-electric powertrain out there. Still, some of its new rivals put the brand through its paces in a simulated real-world range test.

31 photos Photo: Tesla Asia | Edited