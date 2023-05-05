BEVs Will Remain Rich People's Toys If They Ignore Battery Packs' Limited Lifespan

I had just covered the BMS_u029 issue when I last wrote about how crucial it is for battery electric vehicle (BEV) buyers to know how much their battery packs will last. Although this error code is allegedly just a grim prognosis, affected customers suspect it is on purpose: the battery packs are all failing at the same time – as if they were programmed to do so. What if they can only live that much? No automaker has addressed that: some even brag that BEVs are the future and nothing can beat them. If that were true, cars would be doomed. While they ignore the limited lifespan of battery packs, BEVs will remain as rich people's toys.

