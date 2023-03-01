Swapping a 5-Year-Old PHEV for a Pristine 21-Year-Old ICE Car Was Enlightening

I wanted to own an electric car way before they were for sale where I lived. In 2009, I tested one of the only electric cars in Brazil, the REVAi, and the idea kept in my mind until I finally managed to buy a BMW 225xe in 2020. I really enjoyed that plug-in hybrid, but it stopped making sense. I was still paying for a car that I did not need that much anymore, so I decided to buy a cheaper one instead. It was a much more complex experience than I could have imagined.

10 photos Photo: Gustavo Henrique Ruffo