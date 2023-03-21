The Contradictions of the Battery Electric Car

We are so used to vehicles with combustion engines that we may miss that it took decades to establish itself as the mainstream choice. Electric cars also existed in the early 1900s. Ironically, it was the creation of the electric starter that made the combustion engine prevail from the 1920s on. The modern battery electric vehicle has a bit more than ten years in the market, so it is still early to decree it is the final solution – probably too soon to do so.

8 photos Photo: Tesla