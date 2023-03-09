If Batteries Are Wear Parts In Anything That Needs Them, Why Wouldn't They Be In Cars?

Not that long ago, the then vice president of legal at Tesla basically told the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) that the MCUv1 was a wear part. This component was the infotainment computer on the Model S and Model X, which should live as long as the cars. If Tesla recognized a computer would have to be replaced, it should do the same for the battery packs. After all, cells are wear parts in everything. Why wouldn’t they be in vehicles?

25 photos Photo: via TeslaNorth