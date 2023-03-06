Brand-New Tesla Model 3 Stops All of a Sudden, and You Already Know Why

Writing about issues in certain vehicles enables other owners to be aware of what can affect their cars. It may also alert authorities about potential recalls. This work method has always helped me tell more stories, and Nickolas Catherine’s is a good example. The 2023 Tesla Model 3 RWD owner found me on LinkedIn to report another case of a failed rear motor inverter. Catherine experienced that after driving his brand-new Model 3 for only 126 miles.
“Last Monday (February 27), I picked up my Tesla Model 3 and had no issues until I was driving home from work last Wednesday (March 1). The car essentially just shut down. The accelerator pedal just stopped, and I couldn't even brake. Luckily, the car rolled to a complete stop, eventually. Once the car stopped, I was unable to shift the car into drive or reverse: I was just stuck. Thank goodness my car was not on the road.”
The Model 3 stopped on Ocean Heights Avenue in New Jersey. You can see the exact location on the embedded map below. Catherine called Tesla Roadside Assistance and was rescued by a tow truck only after two hours of waiting. The Model 3 was taken to the Cherry Hill Tesla Service Center. Talking to the technician there, the Tesla customer learned about what went wrong. Sadly, this is not the first case of a failed Power Conversion System (PCS), the inverter’s fancy name.
127,785 units of the Model 3 in China due to a rear motor inverter defect. That same month, ConsumerAffairs said the Model Y had a chronic flaw in the same component. In a quick search, I found that the oldest complaint about the issue dates back to November 19, 2020. And it was probably not the first such situation: Hansjörg von Gemmingen said he replaced the drive unit in his Model S “11 or 12” times before reaching 1 million miles with it.
The rear motor in the Model S is different from the one used in the Model 3. However, the inverter may be the same or at least have similarities. The sure deal here is that the Model 3 and the Model Y share the same platform and most components, including the motors. That helps connect the defects in the SUV to those in the sedan.
Although the Chinese Model 3 and the American one have no differences apart from one battery pack (LFP in China and NCA in the U.S. for the entry-level derivative), Tesla managed to avoid an American recall with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA). It just informed the safety regulator about it and kept business as usual. New cases kept on happening worldwide, such as those involving Dana Brems, Thomas George Exton, and Jamil Jutha. Add Nickolas Catherine to the list.
Tesla Service Center staff also told him that he could pick up the EV as soon as it was fixed. Unlike all the other people I have written about with the same problem, Catherine said he would not drive it “from the dealership or ever again.” The Model 3 owner just wants his money back: if Tesla refuses to do so in a friendly way, he does not discard asking for legal help. Catherine is not willing to accept that a brand-new car can have such a failure.
“Some people have no issues and love Tesla. For everyone else, it’s a nightmare. Really no in-between. And their customer service is horrible. They won't even let me speak to the manager in Tesla Cherry Hill because he's too scared to speak to me. Great leadership.”
“This is my first Tesla. I just got hired for a new job and needed a car for the commute since my current car is coming to the end of its lifespan. I also wanted to save money on gas since my commute is 100 miles round trip. I start a new job in a month that’s 100 miles round trip, and I just can’t rely on that car anymore to get me there. I believe in the future of electric cars still, but Tesla is setting EVs back by their behavior.”
Tesla told him he could pick up his car on March 6. Despite his tight deadline to get his money back and buy a new ride, he does not intend to do so. It would be great to write about this and state that Tesla did the right thing for its customer. After all, the EV maker claims demand is not a problem: it should find a buyer for Catherine’s car in the blink of an eye. Catherine promised to keep me posted, and I’ll do the same for my readers. Let’s see how this whole thing unfolds.
The Model 3 stopped on Ocean Heights Avenue in New Jersey. You can see the exact location on the embedded map below. Catherine called Tesla Roadside Assistance and was rescued by a tow truck only after two hours of waiting. The Model 3 was taken to the Cherry Hill Tesla Service Center. Talking to the technician there, the Tesla customer learned about what went wrong. Sadly, this is not the first case of a failed Power Conversion System (PCS), the inverter’s fancy name.
127,785 units of the Model 3 in China due to a rear motor inverter defect. That same month, ConsumerAffairs said the Model Y had a chronic flaw in the same component. In a quick search, I found that the oldest complaint about the issue dates back to November 19, 2020. And it was probably not the first such situation: Hansjörg von Gemmingen said he replaced the drive unit in his Model S “11 or 12” times before reaching 1 million miles with it.
The rear motor in the Model S is different from the one used in the Model 3. However, the inverter may be the same or at least have similarities. The sure deal here is that the Model 3 and the Model Y share the same platform and most components, including the motors. That helps connect the defects in the SUV to those in the sedan.
Although the Chinese Model 3 and the American one have no differences apart from one battery pack (LFP in China and NCA in the U.S. for the entry-level derivative), Tesla managed to avoid an American recall with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA). It just informed the safety regulator about it and kept business as usual. New cases kept on happening worldwide, such as those involving Dana Brems, Thomas George Exton, and Jamil Jutha. Add Nickolas Catherine to the list.
Tesla Service Center staff also told him that he could pick up the EV as soon as it was fixed. Unlike all the other people I have written about with the same problem, Catherine said he would not drive it “from the dealership or ever again.” The Model 3 owner just wants his money back: if Tesla refuses to do so in a friendly way, he does not discard asking for legal help. Catherine is not willing to accept that a brand-new car can have such a failure.
“Some people have no issues and love Tesla. For everyone else, it’s a nightmare. Really no in-between. And their customer service is horrible. They won't even let me speak to the manager in Tesla Cherry Hill because he's too scared to speak to me. Great leadership.”
“This is my first Tesla. I just got hired for a new job and needed a car for the commute since my current car is coming to the end of its lifespan. I also wanted to save money on gas since my commute is 100 miles round trip. I start a new job in a month that’s 100 miles round trip, and I just can’t rely on that car anymore to get me there. I believe in the future of electric cars still, but Tesla is setting EVs back by their behavior.”
Tesla told him he could pick up his car on March 6. Despite his tight deadline to get his money back and buy a new ride, he does not intend to do so. It would be great to write about this and state that Tesla did the right thing for its customer. After all, the EV maker claims demand is not a problem: it should find a buyer for Catherine’s car in the blink of an eye. Catherine promised to keep me posted, and I’ll do the same for my readers. Let’s see how this whole thing unfolds.