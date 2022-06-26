Tesla Halts Deliveries of German Model Y Performance Due to Rear Motor Defect

Tesla was supposed to attain a few firsts with Giga Grünheide in Germany. It would be the first factory to make a vehicle with massive casting parts in its structure, the first to use 4680 cells… There are a few firsts indeed, but not the ones Tesla planned. The Model Y Performance made in Germany is the first Tesla recognizes can’t be fixed with an over-the-air (OTA) update, so the EV maker is postponing deliveries indefinitely.