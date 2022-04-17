Modular Swappable Batteries Can Solve EV Adoption – Here's How

Electric mobility may sound simple, but it is pretty far from it. A big battery pack offers more range, but most people will not use it most of the time. In road trips, it may allow them to travel further but will also demand that they spend more time charging, even at fast chargers – which are not good for EVs. The cost and mass of the battery pack add to that feeling of waste. Why spend a lot of money to buy a heavy battery pack that will take a longer time to charge? Modular swappable batteries address all that at once.