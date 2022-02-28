NIO Says It Will Sell EVs in Germany, Sweden, Denmark, and the Netherlands in 2022

NIO sold its EVs with swappable batteries exclusively in China for years until it felt confident enough to expand to other markets. Norway probably was selected as the company’s first foreign market because it is practically a testbed for electric mobility. The company now revealed which will be the following countries able to purchase a NIO in 2022: Germany, Sweden, Denmark, and the Netherlands.
We had already heard about Germany but not about all the other markets. Checking some maps, it makes a lot of sense that NIO has chosen these ones as the next to get not only the ES8 and the ET7 but also NIO Power Swap 2.0 stations.
Sweden is the country with the most extended border extension with Norway. It is only natural that people in Norway travel to Sweden and vice versa. That makes establishing new battery swapping stations in the neighboring country a very sensible move.
Denmark has land connections both with Sweden and with Germany, which will certainly be NIO’s biggest market in Europe. Although Danish customers are not notably recognized for their love for electric cars, being between two crucial markets for NIO makes it deserve battery swapping stations. German drivers willing to go to Norway or Norwegian clients craving to drive south will thank for places along the way where they can swap their depleted battery pack for one that is fully charged.
The Netherlands is right beside Germany. We could almost bet that NIO will expand to Belgium, France, UK, Spain, and Portugal from 2023 on, with 20 more countries to follow them until 2025. NIO will probably already have its 150 kWh battery pack with semi-solid-state batteries by that time.
Apart from expanding the places where it will sell its cars, NIO will also offer other vehicles. The company’s portfolio currently has five products: ES8, ET7, ES6, EC6, and ET5. There are rumors that it will also have a high-volume subbrand. Like NIO, it will probably stay in China for a few years before reaching other markets. Sales of the more expensive cars will help fund that expansion when it has more chances of success.
Sweden is the country with the most extended border extension with Norway. It is only natural that people in Norway travel to Sweden and vice versa. That makes establishing new battery swapping stations in the neighboring country a very sensible move.
Denmark has land connections both with Sweden and with Germany, which will certainly be NIO’s biggest market in Europe. Although Danish customers are not notably recognized for their love for electric cars, being between two crucial markets for NIO makes it deserve battery swapping stations. German drivers willing to go to Norway or Norwegian clients craving to drive south will thank for places along the way where they can swap their depleted battery pack for one that is fully charged.
The Netherlands is right beside Germany. We could almost bet that NIO will expand to Belgium, France, UK, Spain, and Portugal from 2023 on, with 20 more countries to follow them until 2025. NIO will probably already have its 150 kWh battery pack with semi-solid-state batteries by that time.
Apart from expanding the places where it will sell its cars, NIO will also offer other vehicles. The company’s portfolio currently has five products: ES8, ET7, ES6, EC6, and ET5. There are rumors that it will also have a high-volume subbrand. Like NIO, it will probably stay in China for a few years before reaching other markets. Sales of the more expensive cars will help fund that expansion when it has more chances of success.