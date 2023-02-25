Mining the Thacker Pass for Lithium Needed in EVs Can Now Begin

Battery-electric vehicles (BEVs) need, as the name suggests, batteries to run. These energy storage units need metals America does not have. The zero-tailpipe emission dream may have materialized for cars but still requires sacrifices to keep the momentum going. As we told you around a year ago, Thacker Pass is the place that could help America run after China’s battery-making dominance.

