Gearhead Jay Leno Isn't Afraid of Fast Cars, Drives the Jet-Powered Howmet TX

Before all this competition for metals, plugs, ports, software, and efficiency took over the world, there was a time when daredevils tried out the craziest propositions. Jay Leno gives us a thorough look at a brave automotive experiment born out of someone's passion and curiosity. The jet-powered racecar is a thing that proves there was a time when fewer regulations allowed designers and engineers to make dreams work in the real world.

