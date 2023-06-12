Gearhead Jay Leno Isn't Afraid of Fast Cars, Drives the Jet-Powered Howmet TX

Before all this competition for metals, plugs, ports, software, and efficiency took over the world, there was a time when daredevils tried out the craziest propositions. Jay Leno gives us a thorough look at a brave automotive experiment born out of someone's passion and curiosity. The jet-powered racecar is a thing that proves there was a time when fewer regulations allowed designers and engineers to make dreams work in the real world.
"I told my wife I wouldn't ride the jet motorcycle anymore. I'm driving a car now, honey," said Jay Leno, who still won't give up on his funny side even after that horrific crash that had many worried about his wellbeing. But let's see what's so special about this particular vehicle he had to drive on a runway.
The turbine-powered 1968 Howmet TX was developed by engineer Bob McKee who dedicated his life to making impressive vehicles. But he did so only after Ray Heppenstall thought about such an outlandish machine in 1967 and told the builder about it. The engineer didn't squirmish and found a way to make it real.
Besides this racecar, McKee was also involved in electrifying vehicles and even helped the U.S. military hybridize the Humvee so they could lower overall gas costs. More recently, his "electrifying" knowledge was put to good use by Hyundai.
The 1,750-lb Howmet TX, however, is something else entirely. Borrowing the fiberglass fenders from a Can-Am car, the windshield from a Porsche 906 (because it was the smallest Le Mans-legal one available back then), the brakes from a Ford GT40, the taillights from a Ford Cortina, and the turbine Allison engine from Continental Aviation after Howmet Aerospace sponsored a part of the project.
Typically, this powerplant would be seen on helicopters. But it makes sense to have one in a racecar, despite the thirsty engine depleting the 35-gallon fuel tank after just 50-55 miles. The rear-wheel-drive Howmet TX, with its magnesium wheels and outlandish drivetrain, participated in various endurance races during the late 1960s, including the 24 Hours of Le Mans in 1968. Sadly, it couldn't fetch a podium position due to mechanical misfortunes and unexpected wall contact.
The car's unique 400-hp engine attracted attention, and the "Turbine eXperimental" became the only turbine-powered car to compete at Le Mans. The Howmet TX finished eighth overall and first in its class at the 1968 Bridgehampton 500 race. It was a delightful drive in such challenging competitions because the driver didn't have to change gears constantly. It had just one speed, and that was for going forward only.
Sadly, Howmet Aerospace decided to stop supporting the team's racing ambitions, so the program ended just one year later, in 1969.
Only four Howmet TXs were made, and this one you're about to see below still runs like clockwork. Bonus: Jay Leno's driving it!
The turbine-powered 1968 Howmet TX was developed by engineer Bob McKee who dedicated his life to making impressive vehicles. But he did so only after Ray Heppenstall thought about such an outlandish machine in 1967 and told the builder about it. The engineer didn't squirmish and found a way to make it real.
Besides this racecar, McKee was also involved in electrifying vehicles and even helped the U.S. military hybridize the Humvee so they could lower overall gas costs. More recently, his "electrifying" knowledge was put to good use by Hyundai.
The 1,750-lb Howmet TX, however, is something else entirely. Borrowing the fiberglass fenders from a Can-Am car, the windshield from a Porsche 906 (because it was the smallest Le Mans-legal one available back then), the brakes from a Ford GT40, the taillights from a Ford Cortina, and the turbine Allison engine from Continental Aviation after Howmet Aerospace sponsored a part of the project.
Typically, this powerplant would be seen on helicopters. But it makes sense to have one in a racecar, despite the thirsty engine depleting the 35-gallon fuel tank after just 50-55 miles. The rear-wheel-drive Howmet TX, with its magnesium wheels and outlandish drivetrain, participated in various endurance races during the late 1960s, including the 24 Hours of Le Mans in 1968. Sadly, it couldn't fetch a podium position due to mechanical misfortunes and unexpected wall contact.
The car's unique 400-hp engine attracted attention, and the "Turbine eXperimental" became the only turbine-powered car to compete at Le Mans. The Howmet TX finished eighth overall and first in its class at the 1968 Bridgehampton 500 race. It was a delightful drive in such challenging competitions because the driver didn't have to change gears constantly. It had just one speed, and that was for going forward only.
Sadly, Howmet Aerospace decided to stop supporting the team's racing ambitions, so the program ended just one year later, in 1969.
Only four Howmet TXs were made, and this one you're about to see below still runs like clockwork. Bonus: Jay Leno's driving it!