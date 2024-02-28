Tesla Model S Plaid Drag Races World's Fastest Film Drone, Someone Should've Stayed Home

The Tesla Model S Plaid is that insane sedan that you can drive your kids to school in and then take to the racetrack on your way to the office. And while you're at it, you can drag race the world's fastest camera drone.
The drone is designed to keep up with the world's fastest F1 racing cars. It proved its worth by racing three-time Formula 1 World Championship title holder Max Verstappen, whose RB20 can do over 217 mph (350 kph) during a race. It managed to keep up with the 26-year-old pro driver and crossed the finish line in what would have been a photo finish.
But how will it do against a production car, one of the fastest out there? The Tesla Model S Plaid is powered by three electric motors, which pump out 1,006 horsepower (1,020 metric horsepower) and 1,050 pound-feet (1,420 Newton meters) of torque.
Tesla claims it can run from 0 to 60 mph (0 to 97 kph) in 1.99 seconds, but what Tesla fails to point out most of the time is that it is a rolling start we are dealing with here. Either way, the Model S Plaid is a flash-quick sedan.
Those electric motors have to pull a car that tips the scales at 4,932 pounds (2,237 kilograms). Meanwhile, the world's fastest camera drone weighs around 2.20 pounds (one kilogram). Its tiny e-motor generates just 5 horsepower. That sounds like nothing to write home about. But this is the world's quickest drone of the kind. And when you put the power-to-weight ratio on paper, the Tesla would have better stayed at home.
The drone was designed and engineered by Ralph Hoganbirk, aka Shaggy. He is now at the dragstrip with Carwow's Mat Watson to pit his drone against the Tesla Model S Plaid.
Mat is happy when he hears that Ralph is going to launch the drone upward and then forward. But he was happy for nothing. Fighting traction issues because the tarmac is wet and slippery, he could only watch his flying opponent cross the finish line first.
On a second attempt, with the Tesla getting the tires a bit warmer, the drone wins again.
The third time is a charm, and the Model S Plaid shows its supremacy. But that's until Ralph tells Mat that he actually slowed down to take some good shots of the Tesla.
And here they go again, and this time, the Tesla does not stand a single chance, and Mat realizes that Ralph and his drone have been playing with him all the time.
The camera drone completed the quarter mile in 7 seconds flat. That is quicker than any production car out there. For instance, the Rimac Nevera takes 8.4 seconds for that run. Meanwhile, the Tesla ran the quarter mile in 10.5 seconds.
Things aren't getting any better for the electric sedan on a rolling race, either. Ralph tells Mat that his drone did around 220 mph.
There is also a braking test, but we are so not going to spoil that for you.
Mat also watched former racing driver David Coulthard racing the drone and having to admit that the Red Bull car is slower than it, a story that we reported earlier.
