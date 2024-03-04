Porsche's Answer to the Air Sapphire and Model S Plaid Coming on March 11

Tesla and Lucid dominate the EV world with their incredibly fast family sedans. The Model S Plaid and Air Sapphire are incredible "zero-emission" machines. But it's time for a competitor that can establish a (unfriendly) triumvirate. The Porsche Taycan Turbo GT is set to make its grand debut on March 11. Here's what you should know beforehand.
Quite a busy spring for all-electric automakers, isn't it? Renault, Rivian, and Porsche are giving us renewed reasons to start saving serious money. The R5, the R2 SUV, and (soon) the Taycan Turbo GT are really starting to make us question if it's still worth it to look at gas-powered cars.
Granted, we know very little about the incoming Porsche, but we can be sure of two things. First, it will undeniably be a rival for the tri-motor tire-munchers Air Sapphire and Model S Plaid. Second, it won't disappoint in putting the existing two high-performance all-electric rivals in their places.
Even though the first-gen Taycan has been hit quite hard by depreciation, it still showed that the Stuttgart-based marque had what it took to enter the field of battery-powered motoring. The sedan was quick, comfortable, and charged fast. The facelift brought more range, more tech, a distinctive look for the Turbo models, and more performance.
Currently, the most capable Taycan is the Turbo S version. It can reach 60 mph (97 kph) from a standstill in 2.3 seconds thanks to the overboost function that allows the two motors to temporarily deploy 938 hp instead of 764 hp. Experiencing that silent dash over and over will cost you, though. The EV's MSRP is $209,000 at the time of writing. With taxes, fees, options, and no EV tax credit, you're easily looking at a $240,000 - $250,000 special car.
Things start to look hazy when you go above the $150,000 mark. Decisions are taken based on factors most car shoppers don't ever consider. So, what would a well-off person choose to buy?
Although the Taycan Turbo S is pretty capable of making anyone feel like they're about to take off when the driver mashes the acceleration pedal, it's still no match for America's most impressive EVs. The Model S Plaid and the Air Sapphire play with 1,020 hp and 1,234 hp, respectively. Besides that, both rides have three individual drive units, whereas the Porsche has just two.
Then, there's the price. The Model S Plaid has an MSRP of almost $90,000, while the Air Sapphire's cost starts from $249,000. Tesla may not be known for build quality and great materials, but a 1,020-hp car for $90,000 doesn't sound bad at all.
The incoming all-electric Turbo GT version of the sedan will surely have over 1,000 hp and more upgraded tidbits because, at the start of 2024, we learned about a Taycan prototype that unofficially dethroned Tesla Model S Plaid Track Pack's record Nurburgring time. It did it more than once on the same day. Now, that's what Porsche-specific performance is all about!
It still has to run around the track without the camouflaged parts, though. Let us see it in action and in all its glory, Porsche! Tesla did. You should, too!
The first-ever GT-branded Porsche EV is bound to make us appreciate once more the engineering magic that happens behind the closed doors of the brand's engineering centers. But it might come at quite a hefty premium.
Stay tuned for the full reveal. We'll share all the important details as soon as we are able to. There are only a couple of days left!
However, one thing that Porsche does impressively well is prepare its high-performance cars to deliver the same amount of exhilaration again and again without fault. The 911 Turbo S is a good example in that regard, as is the refreshed Taycan. It can go blisteringly fast on the track, and then comfortably take you home after the fun is done.
