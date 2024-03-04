Porsche's Answer to the Air Sapphire and Model S Plaid Coming on March 11

Tesla and Lucid dominate the EV world with their incredibly fast family sedans. The Model S Plaid and Air Sapphire are incredible "zero-emission" machines. But it's time for a competitor that can establish a (unfriendly) triumvirate. The Porsche Taycan Turbo GT is set to make its grand debut on March 11. Here's what you should know beforehand.

