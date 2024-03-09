This Cybertruck Looks Like the Back to the Future DeLorean, Only the Gullwings Are Missing

It is every inch a Tesla Cybertruck, it acts like one, too, but it looks like a DeLorean from "Back to the Future." Someone wanted to convert the pickup truck into a famous Hollywood car and this is what came out.
The Tesla Cybertruck looks like it is the DeLorean DMC-12's brother from another mother. The two of them sport the same stainless steel body and the futuristic angular shape. The DeLorean DMC-12 shot to fame in 1985 after showing up in "Back to the Future."
The Cybertruck has known stardom since day one, in November 2019, when its windows broke up on stage during the official unveiling event.
So, the two of them have a lot in common, even though they were born almost four decades apart. However, someone wanted to highlight the resemblance and modded the pickup truck to make it look like the car in the blockbuster.
The front end of the Cybertruck now sports the OCD lettering in the fashion of the DMC lettering that used to adorn the grille of the DeLorean. OCDetailing is the firm that changed the looks of the EV.
There are colorful wires just about everywhere around the truck, especially on the front fenders. Meanwhile, the rear fenders and the sides of the load bed sport a wrap that displays the time-traveling machinery, each with a different pattern.
The real DeLorean from the 1980s was not powered by garbage, but it was set in motion by a rear-mounted, fuel-injected V6 Peugeot-Renault-Volvo engine, good for 130 horsepower (132 metric horsepower) and 153 pound-feet (207 Newton meters) of torque.
The Cybertruck Foundation Series, the only one that Tesla is delivering right now, comes with quite different figures. It sports a dual-motor setup that generates 845 horsepower (857 metric horsepower) and 10,296 pound-feet (13,960 Newton meters) of torque.
As far as we know, this is the first time someone has managed to wrap that tonneau cover. It is the tonneau cover that can withstand a weight of up to 300 pounds (136 kilograms).
And despite the fact that we are dealing with an EV, it now sports not one, not two, not three, but four exhaust tips. Of course, they are just wrap along with the DeLorean boosters at the back.
Meanwhile, the registration plate at the rear reads "Outa time," suggesting its time traveling capabilities.
Back in October, someone parked a DeLorean DMC-12 next to a Cybertruck RC (Release Candidate) to see how much they resembled and how big the EV was. The two of them looked very much alike. Only the gullwing doors were missing from the Cybertruck.
To make it look like the real deal, the aftermarket firm wrapped the lid of the load bed in a film that shows the trash compactor that used to show up at the back of the DeLorean.
