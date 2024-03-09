If You Want Something More Outrageous Than a Charger, Check Out the Imagined Azura Mustang

The American muscle car world is never going to be the same after, in the span of just a few months, General Motors ceased production of the sixth generation Chevrolet Camaro with no successor in sight, and Stellantis retired at the same time the L-bodied Dodge Charger sedan and Challenger coupe.
Indeed, though, the reign of the S650 seventh-generation 2024 Ford Mustang is going to be short-lived as the only pony and muscle car offering on the US market because Dodge just revealed the heir of both the Charger and Challenger – the all-new eighth-generation STLA Large-based Charger in both traditional two-door fastback coupe form and the modern four-door sedan body style.
Offered starting this year as a Charger Daytona in two flavors – R/T and Scat Pack – the classic nameplate embraces the novel EV lifestyle with 496 hp and up to 670-horsepower all-electric versions. Gone is the mighty Hemi V8, but ICE-powered fans might not be too disappointed because starting next year, there will be two SIXPACK options featuring the 3.0-liter Hurricane inline-six twin-turbo engine with 420 hp (standard) and 550 hp (high output).
As such, the V8-powered Mustang GT and Dark Horse will soon face an uphill battle against the gas-powered Charger. No worries; there is enough time to find some OEM solutions. We are pretty sure that Ford refrained from announcing any Shelby options in between the Dark Horse and the 800+ horsepower Mustang GT just to see what the rivals come up with. If you want to do something right now, though, there is always the choice of visiting the imaginative realm of digital car content creators for a quick look around the block.
Just recently, as if to show that Blue Ovals can be outrageous too – not just the new Charger Daytona EV, which is attracting a lot of attention for ditching the Hemi V8s – we found out about an unofficial design project dubbed 'Azura Mustang.' Dorii, the virtual artist better known as dorifuto_visuals on social media, has decided to play its CGI JDM skills against the looks of the S650 Ford Mustang – in both street and track versions. The author himself explains the backstory.
Because he feels that Ford's new Mustang is evocative of the 1990s and 2000s-era Japanese cars like the Nissan Silvia or Skyline, he introduced similar vibes to the pair of body kits developed under his virtual Azura 'brand.' While they follow similar design cues, the street and track versions also greatly contrast each other in both form and function. Also, if you recognize the background, it's because the pixel master rendered the 'back pits' of the Tsukuba Circuit in Japan alongside them. So, what do you think – are they a yay or a nay?
