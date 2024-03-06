2025 Mazda CX-80 Is Coming as the Alternate CX-70, See It Stripped of Camo in CGI

Although we are dealing with a very small Japanese automaker by today's automotive standards, Mazda still has the potential to make us all confused – especially if we try to discuss its crossover SUV lineup.
Right now, if you live in the United States, there are some logical choices in the passenger car department. We can either select an affordable Mazda3 in sedan or hatchback form starting from a little over $24k or go for the two-seat MX-5 Miata rocking the roadster and RF body styles. That's it; there is nothing else from the passenger car's POV.
Moving to high-riders, we start with the $25k CX-30 because the MX-30 is no more, and we continue with the compact CX-5 or CX-50 before wrapping up the proceeds with the CX-70 and CX-90. However, we already encounter some conundrums – like why there are two compact CUVs (CX-5 and CX-50) or why on Earth the smaller CX-70 and CX-70 PHEV are more expensive than the larger CX-90 and CX-90 PHEV. Well, if you go international, there are even more question marks at the end of sentences, which include the CX-60 and CX-80 nameplates, too.
Alas, it might be easy to explain. Mazda is unnecessarily complicating itself with more vehicles than it really needs based on regional demands. For example, the CX-5 is available everywhere, but the US-made CX-50 is not. Concurrently, the CX-60, which is the first model that arrived using the company's new RWD and AWD Large Product Group architecture with longitudinal engine layout and straight-six powertrains, is not available in North America, where the CX-70 took its place.
At long last, now we understand that the upcoming Mazda CX-80 will be a three-row mid-size crossover sold exclusively outside North America starting later this year – and its US counterpart is, of course, the larger CX-90 which can also be had in Australia, the Middle East, Hong Kong, and the Philippines. However, since it only made its debut in full camouflage, no one outside Mazda's corporate headquarters really knows what the CX-80 will look like.
No worries; the imaginative realm of digital car content creators is ready and willing to clear the CGI fog. For example, the good folks over at the AutoYa info channel on YouTube have imagined the CGI looks of the upcoming Mazda CX-80 for international markets and believe the family crossover SUV with three rows will take after the CX-60 albeit with minor modifications – subtly changed head- and taillights, a slightly different bumper, and longer rear overhang plus roof.
As for powertrains, it's pretty easy to guess what's coming under the hood – the same engines as offered with the CX-60, although eventually, Mazda could discard the lower-tier option like the 2.5-liter Skyactiv-G and solely offer the bigger inline-six 3.0-liter and 3.3-liter gasoline and diesel mills along with the inline-four e-Skyactiv plug-in hybrid powertrain.
