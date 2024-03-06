2024 Dodge Charger Daytona Scat Pack EV Gets the Simplest Digital Mod: Wheels

After a rather long wait precipitated by the dismissal of the L-bodied Charger sedan and Challenger coupe via seven 'Last Call' special editions plus a long-running Charger Daytona SRT preview, now we finally have the official scoop regarding the eighth-generation muscle car.
The launch wasn't without its hiccups – after months of spies, teasers, and renderings, there was also the traditional pre-launch leak. That's when we discovered that the production version is very close to the Charger Daytona SRT concept and that Dodge allowed the sedan version to return!
Even better, now there's a choice between gasoline and all-electric powertrains, so everyone should be satisfied via two body styles, two ICE-powered and two EV options. Nope, we're not getting there, and it seems that people just love to complain about things instead of taking the silver lining and cherishing the fact that Dodge's Charger didn't suffer the same fate as the Challenger or sixth-generation Chevy Camaro.
Indeed, the new STLA Large-based Charger isn't dwelling around car Valhalla now and instead comes with two all-electric variants - 496-horsepower 2024 Dodge Charger Daytona R/T and up-to 670 horsepower Charger Daytona Scat Pack, both with standard Direct Connection Stage kits "for maximum vehicle performance at launch." In the near future, starting with the first quarter of 2025, Dodge will also introduce the ICE-powered variant - Charger SIXPACK, with standard and high output, rocking either 420 or no less than 550 horsepower.
Naturally, if you're looking at the big picture, the emphasis is on the all-electric version as the Hellcats are gone, and instead, the most powerful option is the EV-only Charger Daytona Scat Pack. The aftermarket realm, always looking at the next opportunity to do business, has also saluted the arrival of the eighth-generation Dodge Charger, and some outlets even imagined their products on it. For example, one of the most essential American aftermarket wheel producers, HRE Performance Wheels, has been trying to set industry standards since 1978.
They don't seem to mind dipping their hands into the fresh EV muscle car lifestyle, and an unsuspecting silver Dodge Charger Daytona got treated with a nice set of retro-styled gold HRE Performance Wheels. Do you think that people commented on its looks? Nope, there's an entire debate now going on about whether Stellantis made a good or bad choice – and the consensus is that it's missing a V8 engine under the hood. Well, just like with BMW's quirky design, we had better get used to the situation and make the most of it.
Of course, everyone is entitled to an opinion, and since beauty is always in the eye of the beholder, we dare to think that Dodge's Charger looks fab with HRE's aftermarket wheels. For sure, this won't be the last attempt at making the new Daytona EV stand out in any crowd.
