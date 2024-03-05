All-New 2025 Dodge Charger Arrives With Two Body Styles, Daytona EV Spec, 420–550 HP ICEs

Stellantis is revolutionizing the muscle car segment with the electric Dodge Charger, previewed earlier by the Charger Daytona SRT concept. Although the design brings back familiar memories, the next-generation Charger is all-new inside, underpinned by the STLA Large platform and boasting the latest EV tech in the Stellantis stable.
While Stellantis strolled as long as it could before taking a leap of faith into the EV arena, it's hard to argue that it did so with a bang. The Ram 1500 REV is one of the most spectacular electric vehicles set to arrive in 2024, but the Dodge Charger EV is the true ice-breaker. The first Dodge electric car will be available as a Daytona R/T trim with 496 horsepower, as well as a Daytona Scat Pack performance variant with 670 horsepower. Two gas-powered variants with 550 horsepower and 420 horsepower will also be offered. All Chargers will feature standard all-wheel drive, regardless of the power source, electric or gas-powered.
After six decades of service, Dodge reinvented the Charger muscle car, replacing the V8 powerplants that made it famous with electric motors set to thrust it into the 21st century. The 2024 Dodge Charger replaces the Charger and the Challenger, offering both two-door and four-door variants. The former is the first to roll off the production line at the Windsor, Ontario plant this summer, with the four-door Charger scheduled to start production in early 2025 alongside the gas-powered variants.
The two-door Dodge Charger rides on the 121-inch (3,074 mm) wheelbase of the STLA Large platform. Although this is merely 0.8 inches (20 mm) longer than the old Chargers, the overall length has increased by over 8 inches (127 mm) to 206.6 inches (5,248 mm). We don't have the characteristics of the Charger sedan, but I suspect this will be even larger, surpassing the Mercedes-Benz EQS (205.4 inches/5,216 mm).
The 2024 Dodge Charger Daytona models are the first vehicles using the STLA Large architecture. This highly flexible, modular vehicle architecture can adopt various suspension and powertrain types to suit vehicle-specific performance objectives. The Daytona electric variants use a 400-volt propulsion system that delivers supercharged-V8 performance with zero tailpipe emissions.
Both front and rear drive units, which Dodge calls Electric Drive Modules (EDM), feature a 3-in-1 architecture incorporating the inverter, gearbox, and motor. Each EDM generates up to 335 horsepower (250 kW) and 300 lb-ft of torque. However, not all this power is available, with the Daytona R/T delivering 456 horsepower in normal mode while the Scat Pack provides 630 horsepower. The additional power can be unleashed via a button on the steering wheel, providing a 15-second boost. Three regenerative braking levels can be selected using the paddle shifters, with 01.g, 0.2g, and 0.3g regen, respectively.
The battery pack has a 100.5-kWh installed capacity and a peak discharge rate of 550 kW. It uses prismatic cells that provide the benefit of a more stable structure and better thermal performance. The nickel-cobalt-aluminum (NCA) chemistry ensures a high energy density. Thanks to this setup, the Dodge Daytona R/T can go up to 317 miles (510 km) on a charge, while the performance Scat Pack provides 260 miles (418 km) of range.
Although the exterior is sleek, Dodge opted for a classic layout in the cabin. The Dodge Charger Daytona is well-equipped but not overwhelmingly luxurious. The emphasis here is on practicality, although there will be enough luxury extras to satisfy everyone. A 10.25-inch instrument cluster comes standard with the Daytona R/T, while the Scat Pack comes with a 16-inch free-floating display area. The U-connect 5 infotainment system supports wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, while a head-up display is optional.
There is no official information regarding pricing, but expect the electric variants to start north of $50,000, with the Scat Pack probably going above $60,000. The gas-powered Charger Sixpack, planned for next year, should start lower, although we have no idea how affordable it will be.
The real heartbreaker here is the performance variant Dodge Charger Daytona Scat Pack. The 670 horsepower affords it a 0-60 acceleration time of 3.3 seconds and a quarter-mile time of 11.5 seconds. According to Dodge, this allows the Charger to retain the title of the world's quickest and most powerful muscle car. The 496-horsepower Charger R/T is no slouch either, completing the same challenges in 4.7 seconds and 13.1 seconds, respectively.
Although the 2024 Dodge Charger Daytona has an electric powertrain, it doesn't have to be silent. Dodge offers its already famous Fratzonic Chambered Exhaust sound generator to match the roar of a Charger Hellcat. The sound changes depending on the driving mode. If you're addicted to the classic ICE sound, Dodge also plans two ICE variants powered by Stellantis Hurricane inline-six powerplants. Badged Charger Sixpack SO (Standard Output) and Sixpack HO (High Output), these gas-powered Chargers offer 420 and 550 horsepower, respectively.
Although the exterior is sleek, Dodge opted for a classic layout in the cabin. The Dodge Charger Daytona is well-equipped but not overwhelmingly luxurious. The emphasis here is on practicality, although there will be enough luxury extras to satisfy everyone. A 10.25-inch instrument cluster comes standard with the Daytona R/T, while the Scat Pack comes with a 16-inch free-floating display area. The U-connect 5 infotainment system supports wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, while a head-up display is optional.
There is no official information regarding pricing, but expect the electric variants to start north of $50,000, with the Scat Pack probably going above $60,000. The gas-powered Charger Sixpack, planned for next year, should start lower, although we have no idea how affordable it will be.