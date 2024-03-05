2025 Dodge Charger (Daytona) EV Leaked, But the Sedan's Return Is the Major Surprise

Ladies and gentlemen, it's time to start a very charged day. Sorry, I had to make that joke, no matter how transparent it may be. So, after a long and arduous wait, this is the new STLA Large-based Dodge Charger – both in coupe and four-door sedan form!
We have known it for months – the 2023 Dodge Charger and Challenger were the end of the road for the iconic models with Hemi V8 oomph under the hood. Of course, Stellantis allowed Dodge to send them to car Valhalla while still fighting for supremacy with the now-defunct sixth-generation Chevrolet Camaro and both the S550 and all-new S650 seventh-generation 2024 Ford Mustang by way of no less than seven 'Last Call' special editions.
As the dust settled on the end of production for the L-bodied Charger sedan and Challenger coupe (which occurred in December 2023), all we could do was sit and watch as Demon 170 monsters tried to take over the quarter-mile dragstrip realm and Dodge on the other hand, prepares for the all-new Charger. Teased and spied in abundance, the next generation is based on the EV-first STLA Large platform and is allegedly coming out as the Charger Daytona EV, then also as a regular Charger with potential 3.0-liter Hurricane inline-six turbo greatness under the ICE-powered hood.
We are mere hours from the official reveal that is going down on March 5 at 11.00 AM EST, but the cat is already out of the bag thanks to the resident leak venues CocheSpias and Wilco Blok. Well, they have done it again - they now have grainy photographs from the upcoming Dodge Charger reveal. As expected, there's a return to the classic two-door coupe form, and judging by the blue model's frunk, this is the expected all-electric version.
As far as we can see from the blue or purple model's footage, there's a small frunk acting like a second storage space alongside the main rear trunk – it's on the small side of things, which will probably have Tesla fans laughing out loud. Alas, it's also confirmation that we are looking at the all-electric Charger, which is probably named Daytona. By the way, both the blue and crimson two-door coupes look pretty close to the preview concept.
On the other hand, the interior doesn't seem too futuristic, and some details even look pretty basic and cheap – like the buttons on the door cards. Hopefully, that means Dodge has pulled a rabbit out of the hat and will send the new Charger to nationwide dealerships with lower-than-imagined MSRPs. Anyway, that's not the big surprise they kept under wraps. Instead, that has to do with the yellow unit. As anyone can see, it has four doors – signaling that Dodge is not abandoning the sedan market! Yippee Ki‐Yay…
