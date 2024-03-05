1947 Delahaye 135 MS Narval Cabriolet Was Crowned Best in Show at the Amelia

A Delahaye 135 MS Narval Cabriolet left home with the Best in Show Award after the 29th edition of the Amelia Island Concours d'Elegance. Meanwhile, the 1962 Ferrari 250 GTO was selected Best in Show in the Concours de Sport.
Almost eight decades ago, the Delahaye 135 MS Narval Cabriolet was one of the six Naval cabriolets built. The "Narval" in its designation comes from the fact that its nose was reminiscent of the bump on a narwhal's head. Delahaye was based in Paris.
The model was unveiled in Paris in 1947, and the car that won at the Amelia Concours d'Elegance was the exact same car that was displayed at the Auto Salon in the French Capital back then. The model belonged to Charles Trenet, famous songwriter and composer who wrote songs for some of the popular artists of the era.
Trenet shipped the car to the United States to use it as a means of transportation during a concert tour in 1948. Since that moment, it had three more owners.
Over the years, the model was returned to its original color, Orange Brule, one of the favorite paintworks of coachwork designer Joseph Figoni, the co-owner of the Figoni and Falaschi coachbuilding company. Back then, it was common for the carmakers to make the chassis and commission coach builders to build the body,
The 1947 Delahaye 135 MS Narval Cabriolet was also restored and returned to its Concours condition and worthy of competitions of such kind.
Meanwhile, the 1962 Ferrari 250 GTO, which received the Best in Show, Concours de Sport award at the Amelia Island, was brought to the event by owner David MacNeil. The car comes with quite a background in motor racing. It's got an overall victory at the 1964 Tour de France. It also finished fourth overall and second in class at the 24 Hours of Le Mans in 1963.
The Ferrari has recently undergone a full restoration by Motion Products, which took it back to the specification that it had back in 1963 at Le Mans. Its owners, David and Roderick MacNeil, say that they are going to keep the Italian model for many generations to come.
Between February 29 and March 3, a record of 27,000 visitors arrived at the motoring event at the Amelia Island, taking place at The Golf Club and The Ritz-Carlton Hotel. They enjoyed seminars, film viewings, the 250 vehicles on display, and auctions organized by the event's official auction house, Broad Arrow Auctions.
The auctioning event finished with a sell through rate of over 90 percent. A 1967 Ford GT40 Mk I Road Coupe was the most expensive car to cross the auction block this past weekend at the Amelia. It sold for $4,405,000.
The model was unveiled in Paris in 1947, and the car that won at the Amelia Concours d'Elegance was the exact same car that was displayed at the Auto Salon in the French Capital back then. The model belonged to Charles Trenet, famous songwriter and composer who wrote songs for some of the popular artists of the era.
Trenet shipped the car to the United States to use it as a means of transportation during a concert tour in 1948. Since that moment, it had three more owners.
Over the years, the model was returned to its original color, Orange Brule, one of the favorite paintworks of coachwork designer Joseph Figoni, the co-owner of the Figoni and Falaschi coachbuilding company. Back then, it was common for the carmakers to make the chassis and commission coach builders to build the body,
The 1947 Delahaye 135 MS Narval Cabriolet was also restored and returned to its Concours condition and worthy of competitions of such kind.
Meanwhile, the 1962 Ferrari 250 GTO, which received the Best in Show, Concours de Sport award at the Amelia Island, was brought to the event by owner David MacNeil. The car comes with quite a background in motor racing. It's got an overall victory at the 1964 Tour de France. It also finished fourth overall and second in class at the 24 Hours of Le Mans in 1963.
The Ferrari has recently undergone a full restoration by Motion Products, which took it back to the specification that it had back in 1963 at Le Mans. Its owners, David and Roderick MacNeil, say that they are going to keep the Italian model for many generations to come.
Between February 29 and March 3, a record of 27,000 visitors arrived at the motoring event at the Amelia Island, taking place at The Golf Club and The Ritz-Carlton Hotel. They enjoyed seminars, film viewings, the 250 vehicles on display, and auctions organized by the event's official auction house, Broad Arrow Auctions.
The auctioning event finished with a sell through rate of over 90 percent. A 1967 Ford GT40 Mk I Road Coupe was the most expensive car to cross the auction block this past weekend at the Amelia. It sold for $4,405,000.