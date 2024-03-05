Next-Gen 2026 Mercedes-Benz GLE (W168) Springs Early From Behind the CGI Curtain

The Mercedes-Benz GLE is a relatively young nameplate because formerly, the mid-size luxury SUV that arrived on the market in 1997 was known as the M-Class, with 'ML' as an abbreviation.
Introduced during a time when luxury automakers were quite unfamiliar with the SUV territory, it paved the way forward toward today's crossover-rich lineup. It clashed from the beginning with the BMW X5, which debuted in 1999, the Audi Q7, which came even later in 2005, and also with the Range Rover Sport, another late bloomer.
Currently, though, the competition is even fiercer if we also count the Lexus RX, which moved from the compact to the mid-size class to better fight with the GLE or the rest of the rivals in the segment – like the Volvo XC90, Porsche Cayenne, Volkswagen Touareg, Genesis GV80, Land Rover Defender 110, Infiniti QX60, or the Lexus GX, for instance.
As such, it is no wonder that – after Mercedes-Benz recently introduced the W214 E-Class to the public – some people are also wondering if there's a new, fifth-generation (W168) Mercedes-Benz GLE potentially in the making. Indeed, the current W167 iteration appeared in 2019, and its mid-cycle facelift occurred recently, for the 2024MY to fend off the facelifted Cayenne and X5, but the pressure might be too much to handle for the GLE without receiving an infusion of style and technology.
Thus, it is no wonder that some people believe the next generation could arrive as soon as late next year for the 2026 model year – if we are to believe the imaginative realm of digital car content creators, that is. Right there, the good folks over at the AutoYa info channel on YouTube have a satellite venue dubbed AutoYa Interior, and that's where all the (CGI) Mercedes-Benz GLE action occurs from inside out.
Traditionally, the channel's host explains their point of view – he knows there is no official information regarding the upcoming GLE, so everything we hear is pure speculation. The resident pixel master also occupied himself with the vision of the hypothetical design of the big Mercedes SUV, and the end result still looks about the same as the current W167 iteration – albeit with changed headlights and taillights inspired by the E-Class, with a slimmer radiator grille, and a front bumper inspired by the AMG versions.
The good thing is that no CGI stone was left unturned – there's also a rear POV and a cockpit showcase – all while the traditional color reel feels the atmosphere with ritzy options. Last but not least, the unofficial rendering gets compared to the current GLE so that we can better understand the changes. So, what do you think? Will Mercedes present a new GLE fast with subtle changes compared to the current model, or will they take a sweet time before announcing it?
