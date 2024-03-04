2026 Subaru Outback Becomes Interesting With Dual Alternative Styling in Fantasy Land

The Japanese automaker Subaru has a major cult following across the automotive realm, which makes it deeply interesting for both fans and the rumor mill.
For example, the latest whispers indicate that an all-electric version of the newly announced sixth-generation Forester SUV is in the making, complete with a long-range powertrain that could lend an estimated range of more than 400 miles (644 km) on a charge. Meanwhile, the company also reportedly trademarked some pretty strange names, and one of the quirky designations is "Outsider."
Anyway, back in the real world, the company's American subsidiary is not doing badly at all. February's report card indicates sales increased by 3.1% for the nineteenth consecutive month of continued yearly month-over-month growth. Although up for a generation change, the aforementioned Forester remained the top performer across the lineup, rising no less than 48%.
However, it wasn't all rosy because the year-to-date figures showed a worrying trend across the board – only the Forester and Outback series have registered positive sales, while the Ascent, BRZ, Crosstrek, Impreza, Legacy, Solterra, and WRX are all slipping, and some of them are going down badly, like the WRX (-44.2%) or BRZ (-29.6%). As always, there are solutions to any problem, of course.
Although no one usually asks them, the folks dwelling around the imaginative realm of digital car content creators also think of creative ways to sort these conundrums. Just recently, Vince Burlapp (aka vburlapp on social media or burlappcar.com), a prolific virtual artist who loves to dream of all the latest models across the wide-ranging automotive realm, has revealed his vision for the potential seventh-generation 2026 Subaru Outback.
Announced in April 2019 at the New York International Auto Show and introduced for the 2020 model year, the mid-size five-door crossover station wagon has already gone through the mid-cycle revisions for the 2023MY and also comes with the rugged Outback Wilderness trim if anyone wants to make it tougher from the factory. Alas, this pixel master believes the Outback has started growing a little long in the tooth and needs a new iteration for the 2026 model year.
His vision is quite daring and comes with two options – one that subtly modernizes the styling and another one that aims for a revolutionary approach. Regarding the powertrain details, the author also speculates in that department, believing that Subaru will introduce a hybrid version of the Forester that could quickly trickle down to the next generation Outback, perhaps with a little more power under the hood. He also doesn't exclude the EV possibility – either on a platform they currently seek to deploy or an entirely new development… if they have the money to afford it.
Anyway, back in the real world, the company's American subsidiary is not doing badly at all. February's report card indicates sales increased by 3.1% for the nineteenth consecutive month of continued yearly month-over-month growth. Although up for a generation change, the aforementioned Forester remained the top performer across the lineup, rising no less than 48%.
However, it wasn't all rosy because the year-to-date figures showed a worrying trend across the board – only the Forester and Outback series have registered positive sales, while the Ascent, BRZ, Crosstrek, Impreza, Legacy, Solterra, and WRX are all slipping, and some of them are going down badly, like the WRX (-44.2%) or BRZ (-29.6%). As always, there are solutions to any problem, of course.
Although no one usually asks them, the folks dwelling around the imaginative realm of digital car content creators also think of creative ways to sort these conundrums. Just recently, Vince Burlapp (aka vburlapp on social media or burlappcar.com), a prolific virtual artist who loves to dream of all the latest models across the wide-ranging automotive realm, has revealed his vision for the potential seventh-generation 2026 Subaru Outback.
Announced in April 2019 at the New York International Auto Show and introduced for the 2020 model year, the mid-size five-door crossover station wagon has already gone through the mid-cycle revisions for the 2023MY and also comes with the rugged Outback Wilderness trim if anyone wants to make it tougher from the factory. Alas, this pixel master believes the Outback has started growing a little long in the tooth and needs a new iteration for the 2026 model year.
His vision is quite daring and comes with two options – one that subtly modernizes the styling and another one that aims for a revolutionary approach. Regarding the powertrain details, the author also speculates in that department, believing that Subaru will introduce a hybrid version of the Forester that could quickly trickle down to the next generation Outback, perhaps with a little more power under the hood. He also doesn't exclude the EV possibility – either on a platform they currently seek to deploy or an entirely new development… if they have the money to afford it.