Closely related to the Renault Megane E-Tech Electric for Europe, the Nissan Ariya has entered the 2024 model year with – surprisingly enough – lower prices in the US market. According to Nissan North America, the compact electric crossover is more affordable by 3,600 to 6,000 freedom eagles.
No fewer than eight grades are coming to the US for model year 2024, beginning with the 63-kWh FWD Engage at $39,590 plus $1,390 for the destination charge. That's $3,600 less than before. At the other end of the spectrum, the Platinum+ e-4ORCE rocks an 87-kWh high-voltage battery and costs $54,190.
That's not all, though. In the second half of 2024, Nissan will introduce a NACS adapter for the Ariya, which is currently equipped with CCS1 for DC fast charging. Come 2025, the company's electric vehicles will feature NACS charging ports by default in the United States and Canada as well.
Front-wheel-drive grades feature a standard battery heater and 160 to 178 kW, meaning 214 to 238 horsepower. Torque is rated at 221 pound-feet (300 Nm) for both high-voltage batteries. Driving range varies from 216 miles (348 kilometers) for the Engage FWD to 289 miles (465 kilometers) for the Evolve+ FWD and Empower+ FWD or 304 miles (489 kilometers) for the Venture+ FWD. Obviously enough, the latter is the highest-range Ariya that money can buy for 2024 in this part of the world.
The Venture+ FWD is reasonably priced as well, starting at $41,190 plus the aforementioned fee. However, this grade doesn't come with the standard wireless charging pad and head-up display of the Evolve+ FWD and Empower+ FWD trim levels.
Not exactly impressive for this kind of power and the near-instant torque of two electric drive units, but then again, remember that Nissan doesn't sell the Ariya NISMO in the United States. To be released in Japan this spring, the Ariya NISMO with the optional 87-kWh battery develops 413 horsepower and 442 pound-feet (600 Nm) of twist. Not exactly on par with the Ford Mustang Mach-E GT, then…
Hampered by supply chain- and quality-related woes, the Ariya moved 13,464 units in the United States last year. For reference, the Ford Motor Company reported 40,771 deliveries for the Mustang Mach-E. The undisputed leader, however, is Tesla with nearly 400,000 units of the Model Y.
In addition to the Ariya, the Japanese automaker continues to sell the badly outdated Leaf. Next year, it will be replaced by a crossover based on the Ariya's Renault-Nissan CMF-EV platform. The third gen reportedly takes inspiration from the Chill-Out concept that Nissan presented back in 2021.
When it comes to the pompously named all-wheel-drive option, prospective customers are presented with a choice between 250 and 290 kW (335 and 389 horsepower). Peak torque also differs, with the Engage e-4ORCE boasting 413 pound-feet (560 Nm) as opposed to 442 pound-feet (600 Nm) for the Engage+ e-4ORCE, Evolve+ e-4ORCE, and Platinum+ e-4ORCE. The latter three hit 60 miles per hour (97 kilometers per hour) in 4.8 seconds.
